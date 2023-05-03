Brazil Aesthetic Equipment Market Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 15.5%, Projected to Surpass US$ 8.6 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the valuation for the Brazil aesthetic equipment market was around US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 8.6 Billion in 2033.

Aesthetic equipment is necessary because they help individuals improve their boost their self-confidence. Aesthetic equipment is used in minimally invasive therapies to improve a person's physical appearance by combining healthcare and beauty services with lasers or other energy-based technologies. These devices are used in various applications, including skin tightening, photorejuvenation, facial skin resurfacing, hair removal, cellulite reduction, tattoos and pigmentation, vascular lesions, acne and acne scars, and others.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities from 2023 to 2033 - Download a Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17109

The historical growth of leading companies is an important forecasting factor for the Brazil Aesthetic equipment market. As the market becomes more competitive, companies with a history of strong growth are likely to have an advantage over newer entrants. Brazil Aesthetic Equipment Market Expansion is Accelerating with Rising Obesity, Increasing Disposable Income, Supportive Government Policies, and Rising Adoption of Aesthetic Technologies.

These companies can have a larger customer base, better brand recognition, and a more established distribution network, giving them an advantage in the market. By increasing investment in Research and Development, manufacturers could develop new technologies that could improve the efficacy, safety, and ease of use of aesthetic equipment. This could lead to greater acceptance of these devices by medical professionals and patients.

As a result of Research and Development, manufacturers may bring new and innovative products to market. This could lead to a greater variety of devices for different aesthetic procedures to meet different patient needs. Increasing Research and Development investment could lead to the development of more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing techniques, resulting in lower production costs. This could allow manufacturers to pass the savings on to consumers, making devices more affordable.

Story continues

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Non-Energy based aesthetic device is the leading segment as device type and holds about 88.4% market value share in the Brazilian market in 2022 as people are getting more aware of the risks and side effects associated with invasive cosmetic surgeries, thus, significantly increasing the demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures.

Breast Augmentation lead in terms of application of the Brazilian aesthetic medical device with a market value share of around 14.8% by 2022 as breast augmentation is one of the most popular cosmetic surgical procedures in Brazil.

Body and extremities dominated the Brazil market with a value share of around 44.6% in 2022 owing to increasing adoption of non-invasive treatments for the reduction of unwanted fat in the arms, legs and other areas of the body

In terms of social class, the Class B segment dominated the Brazilian market with a value share of around 42.7% in 2022 as this class predominantly constitutes the middle-income population and there is higher adoption of aesthetic equipment within this category.

By end users, dermatology and cosmetology clinics held a share of around 35.8% in 2022; because they provide a wide range of aesthetic procedures and treatments, and they invest heavily in the latest technologies and medical devices to meet the demand of their patients.

The southeast region held a value share of around 35.5% in 2022. The Southeast region of Brazil has the highest population density in the country, with a huge and expanding middle-class population driving up demand for aesthetic treatments.

"Growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, rising public awareness about cosmetic products, and increasing consumer spending on cosmetic procedures, are driving the Brazilian aesthetic equipment market," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Expand Operations in the Future - To Get Requisite Details, Ask for a Custom Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17109

Market Competition

Strategic alliances and collaborations are one of the key strategies within the Brazilian aesthetic equipment market. Manufacturers are forming strategic alliances and collaborations to improve their supply chain and distribution channels, reach out to new markets, and offer their products to a wider range of customers. This has resulted in an increase in the availability and affordability of cosmetic medical devices in Brazil.

In May 2022, Under an exclusive collaboration arrangement with FixNip LTD, GC Esthetics Inc. introduced an advanced nipple-areola complex (NAC) FixNip NRI reconstructive implant in Europe.

On 9 April 2019, Merz company launched new Belotero dermal filler products for lips. The product is specifically designed for lip enhancement and treatment of perioral lines.

Key Companies Profiled

AbbVie Inc.

Alma Lasers

Cutera Inc.

Silimed Indústria de Implantes Ltda.

GC Aesthetics

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Hologic Inc.

Boston Scientific (Lumenis Inc.)

LUTRONIC

Syneron Medical Ltd

Venus Concept

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Lifesil

Candela Corp.

Cynosure Inc

Lumenis Ltd

Sientra Inc

Galderma Laboratories

Merz Pharma

Teoxane Laboratories

Suneva Medical

Anika Therapeutics

Market Presence Across Multiple Geographical Footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17109

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Brazil aesthetic equipment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017-2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The Brazilian aesthetic equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the devices ([energy-based aesthetic device - laser-assisted liposuction (LAL) devices, laser resurfacing devices, radio frequency-assisted liposuction (RFAL) devices, power assisted liposuction (PAL) devices, ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL) devices, intense pulsed light (IPL) equipment, and cellulite reduction devices] and [non-energy based aesthetic device - (facial aesthetics products - dermal fillers, botulinum toxin injections, microderma abrasions/chemical peels, PRP (Platelet-Rich-Plasma), microneedling) (implants - breast implants, buttock implants, facial implants, others implants)]); application (skin resurfacing and tightening, anti-aging, wrinkle reduction, face lift, lip augmentation, acne & scar treatment, hair removal, body contouring and cellulite reduction, tattoo removal, breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, lower body lift, upper body lift, liposuction, dermabrasion, dentistry, and others); body parts (face, eyes, nose, lip, ears, body and extremities-[ arms and elbow, buttocks, feet, thigh, breast], scalp, and neck); social classes (class A, class B, class C, and class D); and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics, free standing esthetic centers, dermatology and cosmetology clinics, dental clinics, and medical spas and wellness centers), across seven key regions of the world.

Brazil Aesthetic Equipment Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Brazil Aesthetic Equipment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Device Adoption Analysis/Usage Analysis

4.2. Procedure Statistics

4.3. Total Number of Aesthetic Clinics, Plastic

4.3.1.1. Surgery Clinics, Dental Clinics, Rejuvenation

4.3.1.2. Therapy Centers and Medical Spa

4.4. Regulatory Scenario

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Brazil GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Rise in Brazil Healthcare Spending

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Historic Growth of Top Companies

5.2.2. Increase in the Number of Aesthetic Procedures

5.2.3. Cost of the Equipment

5.2.4. Adoption Rate

5.2.5. Growth of the Cosmetic Industry in Brazil

5.2.6. Strategic Collaborations

5.2.7. New Device Launches

5.2.8. GDP Growth

5.3. Market Dynamics

Complete the TOC of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-17109

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Healthcare Domain

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Size: The global aesthetic medical devices market garnered a market value of US$ 14,000 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 35,000 Million by registering a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Share: The liposuction surgery devices market is anticipated to be valued at US $2.7 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 11.6% to be valued at US$ 7.2 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Dermatology Devices Market Trends: The global dermatology devices market was valued at US$ 4.6 Billion in the year 2021, and further, expand at a CAGR rate of 6.5% to reach an estimated valuation of ~US$ 9.3 Billion by the end of 2032.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Value: The global weight loss and obesity management market will account for a net worth of US$ 3.68 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period to attain a valuation of US$ 4.99 Bn by 2028.

Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Market Sales: The global pressure ulcer detection devices market held a valuation of US$ 1.45 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecasted years.

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Growth: The pet diabetes care devices market is capturing a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Pain Therapeutic Injectables Market Outlook: The global pain therapeutic injectables market holds a valuation of US$ 19.3 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecasted years.

Specific Imaging Solution Market Analysis: The global specific imaging solution market enjoys a valuation of US$ 380.8 Million in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted years.

Cognitive Diagnostics Market Overview: The global cognitive diagnostics market enjoys a valuation of US$ 102.9 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted years.

USA Medical Coding Market Volume: Revenue from the USA medical coding market was about US$ 937.4 Million in 2022, with the USA market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach a valuation of around US$ 2.3 Billion by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752650/Brazil-Aesthetic-Equipment-Market-Expected-to-Expand-at-a-CAGR-of-155-Projected-to-Surpass-US-86-Billion-by-2033-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



