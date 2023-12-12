Brazil’s Annual Inflation Cools, Bolstering Case for More Interest Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation rate fell to within the central bank’s target range as policymakers ready a fourth straight interest rate cut at Wednesday’s meeting.

Official data released Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 4.68% in November from a year earlier, just below the 4.7% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Monthly inflation hit 0.28%.

This year, the central bank targets annual inflation at 3.25% with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Amid signs that Latin America’s largest economy is slowing down, policymakers are planning to lower the benchmark Selic by a half-point on Wednesday, to 11.75%, and then again in January. High borrowing costs have served to control consumer prices that climbed alongside the lifting of Covid-era restrictions, but they are now weighing heavily on the growth outlook for next year.

“All in all, disinflation is continuing in Brazil, thanks to subdued economic activity, low commodity prices and the drag from tighter financial conditions,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note. “We expect a favorable picture in the near term, with headline inflation likely ending the year at around 4.5%.”

The central bank, led by Roberto Campos Neto, began easing monetary policy in August after bringing the annual inflation rate down from near a two-decade high. Still, more expensive fuel has caused alarm within the administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he sets out to deliver on campaign promises to improve the quality of life for Brazilians.

A 0.63% increase in the cost of food and beverages, caused by high temperatures and rains that hit harvests, and a 0.48% advance in the price of housing that was lifted by more expensive utilities, were the top contributors to November’s inflation reading. Meanwhile, the price of communication services fell 0.5%, the statistics agency said.

State-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, which sets wholesale gasoline and diesel prices, has faced backlash as costlier jet fuel has resulted steady increases in air fares. The cost of plane tickets climbed 19.12% last month alone.

Starting next year, the central bank will target annual inflation at 3%, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

