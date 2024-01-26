Brazil Annual Inflation Eases More Than All Economist Estimates in Early January
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation eased for a third straight month in early January in a much larger-than-expected slowdown, keeping the central bank on track to continue unwinding tight monetary policy.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War Advantage
One of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 Billion
JPMorgan Shuffles Top Managers as Jamie Dimon Prepares Successors
US Extends Lead Over China in Race for World’s Biggest Economy
Official data released Friday showed consumer prices increased 4.47% from a year earlier, less than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of analysts that had a 4.63% median forecast. Monthly inflation stood at 0.31%.
Swap rates on the contracts due in January 2025, which indicate market sentiment about monetary policy at the end of this year, fell five basis points in morning trading following the slower-than-forecast inflation
Policymakers plan to lower the benchmark Selic to 11.25% next week and apply another half-point rate cut in March after reversing the spike in prices that followed the pandemic. But Brazilians aren’t in the clear yet. Households have been squeezed by elevated costs of goods such as food, and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is increasingly concerned about an economic slowdown.
In the first two weeks of January, the price of food and beverages climbed 1.53% while health and personal care items rose 0.56%, representing the period’s largest inflation drivers, the statistics agency said. Meanwhile, transportation costs dropped 1.13% on lower airline ticket and fuel prices.
The decline now puts annual inflation within the central bank’s 2024 target range of 3%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. For some analysts, progress in the fight against consumer price increases opened the door for even more aggressive monetary easing.
“We expect a 50 basis point rate cut next week but can’t rule out bolder action, as higher real rates are a threat to the recovery,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote on Friday.
Double-digit borrowing costs that pulled annual inflation down from its 2022 peak of over 12% are now exerting a significant drag on growth. With little space in the national budget for new outlays, fiscal hawks and investors worry that Lula may try to juice the economy through state stimulus.
This week, the leftist government announced plans to invest billions of dollars into modernizing key economic sectors. Lula says the re-industrialization push is necessary to help Brazil compete on the world stage, but markets buckled on the news.
Read more: Lula Unveils $60 Billion Plan to Revitalize Brazilian Industry
Most economists still forecast annual inflation staying above the central bank’s 3% target midpoint for this year and next, largely on doubts over the government’s commitment to shoring up public accounts.
--With assistance from Maria Eloisa Capurro and Giovanna Serafim.
(Updates with market reaction, inflation details and analysis throughout.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How the West’s Favorite Autocrat Engineered Africa’s Most Dramatic Turnaround
How a Lucky Break Fueled Eli Lilly’s $600 Billion Weight-Loss Empire
AI Needs So Much Power That Old Coal Plants Are Sticking Around
Goldman, Lazard Look to Ex-Spies to Gain an Edge in Volatile World
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.