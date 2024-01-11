Brazil’s Annual Inflation Slows Within Target Range by December

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation eased less than expected though remained within the central bank’s tolerance range, underscoring the challenges confronting its plans to gradually relax monetary policy.

Official data released Thursday showed consumer prices rose 4.62% from a year earlier, above the 4.55% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Monthly inflation accelerated to 0.56%.

The central bank targets inflation at 3% this year and 3.25% in 2023, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. When price increases exceed those goals, the head of the bank is required by law to write a public letter explaining why it missed the target.

Governor Roberto Campos Neto has missed inflation goals since 2021, when the pandemic disrupted global supply-chains and sent energy and food prices soaring. After leading one of the world’s most aggressive tightening campaigns that took borrowing costs to six-year highs, the bank’s board began relaxing monetary policy last August. They have lowered the benchmark rate by 2 percentage points to 11.75% and signaled two more half-point cuts through March.

Annual inflation eased from its over-12% peak in mid-2022. Closely watched core measures that strip out volatile items like food and energy are edging closer to the central bank’s target. Still, prices of services that are sensitive to monetary policy are cooling off more slowly.

Taming inflation is proving challenging all over Latin America. After months of receding price pressures, inflation in Mexico accelerated with higher consumer spending, which may push back the timing of rate cuts. Central bankers in Colombia and Peru are bracing for soaring food prices due to El Nino weather conditions. On the other hand, annual inflation in Chile posted its biggest monthly drop in more than a decade, supporting bets for an acceleration of the easing cycle.

Policymakers in Brazil are forging ahead with gradual rate cuts, as they see risks of persistent price pressures. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government still debates budget goals, with analysts bracing for higher public spending amid an economic deceleration.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

