Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: Sector to Reach $81.3 Billion by 2027 at a 9.3% CAGR

According to the publisher, B2C Ecommerce market in Brazil is expected to grow by 11.04% on annual basis to reach US$56.9 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in Brazil promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.34% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$51.2 billion in 2022 to reach US$81.3 billion by 2027.

The e-commerce industry has been growing at a rapid rate in Brazil, amid the growing investment and innovation from domestic and global players operating in the country. From enhancing the logistic network to focusing on growth, firms have adopted a different approach to further consolidate their position in the growing Brazilian e-commerce market, which is largely dominated by MercadoLibre.



Global players have been also seeking to localize their products and services to gain more traction among consumers. Social commerce is also emerging as a strong sales channel, and more retailers are expected to adopt it from the short to medium-term perspective. With the industry expected to keep continuing its growth momentum, the publisher expects global players to further increase their investment in the Brazilian market over the next three to four years.



E-commerce platforms are launching their own altcoins and allowing consumers to pay through it



The popularity of cryptocurrencies has surged significantly among consumers in Brazil over the last two years. Amid the growing adoption of bitcoin and other altcoins, e-commerce platforms are launching their own projects and allowing consumers to pay with their altcoins. For instance,

MercadoLibre, the Argentina-based e-commerce firm, has launched its own digital coin in Brazil. Termed Mercado Coin, the digital currency allows consumers to fund their purchases using altcoins. At the end of August, the firm made the digital coin available to more than 80 million customers in Brazil and is also planning to extend the capabilities to more Latin American markets. The cryptocurrency has been linked with the loyalty program. Customers will earn the coins when they make purchases on the platform and redeem them on future purchases.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such innovative product launches from e-commerce platforms in the country, which will assist them in further driving their order volume and growth.



Global e-commerce firms are seeking to expand their presence in the Brazilian online shopping industry



To capitalize on the growing e-commerce market in Brazil, global players are seeking to expand their presence by increasing their investment in the market and adopting strategic initiatives such as localization.

In October 2022, TikTok, the China-based social commerce firm, announced that it plans to expand its operations in the Brazilian market, as part of its strategy to drive user growth and revenue in the global market.

Another China-based short-video firm, Kuaishou, is planning to accelerate its expansion in the Brazilian market. The firm, which operates Kwai in Brazil, has planned to partner with local businesses to drive traffic and boost user retention. In the social commerce space, the firm already has a strong foothold in the Brazilian market and through its localization strategy, the firm aims to further consolidate its position in the e-commerce market.

Cainiao, the logistic service of Alibaba, opened a headquarter in Brazil in November 2022. The expansion in the country comes at a time when retail growth has slowed down in China.

With all of these Chinese firms investing significantly in the Brazilian market, the publisher expects the industry to record strong growth over the next three to four years. Furthermore, this will also drive the competitive landscape of the e-commerce sector from the short to medium-term perspective in Brazil.



Food delivery platforms are focusing on growth rather than profitability in Brazil



The online food and grocery delivery segment have undergone major consolidation in 2022. The trends are also projected to further continue in 2023, amid the economic uncertainties presented in the global market. As a result of consolidation, most players in the global markets are focusing on profitability. In Brazil though, firms are focusing on growth rather than profitability.

iFood, one of the leading players in the segment, announced that the firm would be more focused on growth rather than profitability in H2 2022. Earlier in the year, Uber Eats announced that it is exiting operations in Brazil, and as a result, Rappi has become the major competitor for iFood in the country.

In H1 2022, the firm continued to record strong growth owing to its expansion in the supermarket delivery space and fintech business. According to Just Eat Takeaway, which sold 33% of its stake in iFood to Prosus, the firm recorded a revenue of US$484.7 million in H1 2022, representing a growth of 28% year over year.

As the firm continues to expand its network of supermarkets and adds new segments such as pharmacy and liquor stores, the publisher expects iFood to keep recording strong growth from the short to medium-term perspective.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Brazil. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Brazil.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.



In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Brazil.



Scope



This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Brazil B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.



Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Brazil User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Brazil Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon Brazil, Americanas, Casas Bahia, Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre)

Brazil Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (AJ Mobilidade, CVC Brasil, Decolar Brasil, Flytour)

Brazil Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (99Food, iFood, James Delivery, Rappi, Uber Eats)

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Cross Border

Domestic

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Desktop

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Brazil B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.

Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Brazil

Americanas

Casas Bahia

Magazine Luiza

Mercado Livre

99Food

iFood

James Delivery

Rappi

Uber Eats

AJ Mobilidade

CVC Brasil

Decolar Brasil

Flytour

