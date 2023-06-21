Brazil Central Bank Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at a Six-Year High

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a six-year high and refrained from signalling any imminent cut despite a growing campaign for looser monetary policy championed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, business leaders and politicians.

Policymakers kept the benchmark Selic at 13.75% for a seventh straight meeting late on Wednesday, as expected by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Board members led by Roberto Campos Neto have been on hold since September, following a tightening cycle that added 11.75 percentage points to borrowing costs.

In a statement accompanying their decision, the central bank removed language promising to resume rate hikes in case inflation doesn’t behave as expected, but repeated that “patience and serenity” are needed for future rate decisions.

“The Committee emphasizes that it will persist until the disinflationary process consolidates and inflation expectations anchor around its targets,” board members wrote. They added that “the future steps of monetary policy will depend on the inflationary dynamics, especially the components that are more sensitive to monetary policy and economic activity, on inflation expectations, in particular the longer-term ones, on its inflation projections, on the output gap, and on the balance of risks.”

Brazilian central bankers, who were among the first to raise interest rates in the aftermath of the pandemic, are seeing early signs that their strategy is paying off. Annual inflation eased to 3.94% in May, further within the monetary authority’s tolerance range, as core measures excluding energy and food slow down. Gross domestic product expanded more than forecast at the start of the year but it is expected to lose steam over the next few quarters, ending 2023 with growth of little more than 2%.

“There’s still a scenario with above-target inflation estimates, with uncertainties especially on the fiscal side,” Caio Megale, an economist at XP Investimentos, said before the decision. “A restrictive interest rate is still necessary, but there’s space to begin to cut ahead.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Brazil’s central bank acknowledged at its June meeting that conditions may soon warrant an interest-rate cut, while reaffirming its commitment to tackle inflation. Attempting to strike this delicate balance, policymakers paved the way for an August move, in our view — if expected and underlying inflation improve over the next six weeks. We’re skeptical of the time frame, and for now maintain our call of a September cut.”

— Adriana Dupita, Brazil and Argentina economist

Lula has been campaigning for lower borrowing costs since taking office in January. After repeatedly calling current interest rate levels “absurd” and saying they’re driving unemployment up, his criticism started to resonate beyond the government.

Top executives including Magazine Luiza SA’s Luiza Trajano have demanded immediate rate cuts, saying small and medium-sized companies are suffering with insufficient access to credit, high inventories and low sales.

Senators, who are the ultimate guarantors of the central bank’s autonomy, have also joined the chorus of disapproval of the current Selic level, although for now they don’t intend to support any initiative to strip Campos Neto of his mandate nor undermine the institution’s independence.

At the same time, Congress is moving ahead with a set of proposals that members of Lula’s economic team consider as helping the central bank to cut borrowing costs. Among those, lawmakers are expected to hold final votes over the next few weeks on a bill to shore up public finances, while a debate on tax reform is advancing.

Another key decision for monetary policy will be made later this month, when Campos Neto is expected to discuss inflation targets with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and Planning Minister Simone Tebet. The government is advocating for a long-term goal for consumer price increases instead of targets for specific calendar years.

If the 3% inflation target for 2024 and 2025 is reaffirmed, estimates for future price increases could drop further, potentially creating a virtuous cycle that could allow borrowing costs to fall faster. Before the central bank decision, traders in the swaps market almost fully priced in a 25 basis-point cut to the Selic in August.

