Brazil Central Bank Trims 2024 Economic Growth Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank trimmed its 2024 economic growth forecast as strong household consumption dwindles in the face of restrictive monetary policy.

The bank expects gross domestic product to expand 1.7% next year, down from September’s estimate of 1.8%. It sees activity growing 3% in 2023, above the 2.9% prior forecast, according to the quarterly inflation report published Thursday.

“The prospective scenario includes an increased pace of growth throughout 2024, with moderation of household consumption, recovery of investments, and a still favorable external accounts balance,” central bankers wrote on the report. For the final months of 2023, they expect a record trade balance surplus that will help the country’s current account.

Latin America’s largest economy has lost steam in the final months of this year as the effect of high interest rates sets in. Still, most analysts see activity expanding near 3% in 2023 after bumper crops and strong consumption boosted growth past forecasts. Demand proved resilient as household purchasing power grew on higher government spending, lower inflation and a firm labor market.

Indicators for October gave the latest signs that an economic downturn is taking hold. The central bank’s proxy for gross domestic product fell for the third straight month, while retail sales unexpectedly dropped and industrial production barely grew. Most analysts bet on 1.5% growth next year.

Central bankers led by Roberto Campos Neto have said recent signs of slowing activity are “in line” with their estimates, though they have expressed concern about falling private investment. They signaled they are comfortable with a gradual monetary easing cycle, continuing with half-point rate cuts in a cycle that’s already lowered borrowing costs by two percentage points to 11.75%.

Going forward, Brazil’s economy could see a boost in private investment over coming years after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s economic team negotiated and secured approval of a long-awaited tax reform, prompting S&P Global Ratings to lift the country’s sovereign credit rating.

