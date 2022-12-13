Brazil Cold Chain Market revenue to reach ~USD 5 billion by 2027, owning to increasing exports and imports, entry of small players and rise in per capita income: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Brazil Cold Chain Market Ecosystem

Brazil Cold Chain Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increasing exports and imports, entry of small players and rise in per capita income and government policies. There are several players in the Brazil Cold Chain Market some of which are SuperFrio, Comfrio, CAP. Brado, Calvo, Roche, Gold Cold Chain etc.

Rented (3PL) providers will account for major part of the total revenues of Brazil Cold Chain Market in 2027. This is because of rising number of 3PL players , increasing costs of setting up own cold infrastructure and high capital investment for acquiring cold fleet.

Meat and Seafood will account for a majority in the Brazil Cold Chain market in 2027. This is because of increasing exports of meat and seafood and increasing consumption driven by rising incomes

Rising demand and exports of meat and seafood and other perishable products is leading to the rising demand for cold storage space in Brazil.

Increasing Per Capita income: With the increasing per capita income of the country, people are gradually improving their standard of living as well as updating their food habits experiencing shifts to packaged, refrigerated and readymade items, It is also fueling the overall grocery retail spending in the country. All these factors would contribute to an increase in demand for refrigerated and packaged products.

Introduction to Blast Freezers: Blast freezers are sometimes referred to as shock freezers. This type of freezer storage rapidly brings down the temperature of (usually) cooked or fresh produce, freezing it very quickly to lock in the taste and nutrition of the food for optimum quality for consumers. They are widely used in the frozen food industry for ice cream, pre-prepared meals and vegetables or fish.

Advancement in technology: Companies are implementing additional tech-based services like RIFD temperature sensing, consignment tracking and real time data sharing for better tracking and delivery of the products. Other devices like IoT monitoring devices automate the measurement of temperature, humidity, or other factors such as energy or light are also being used to automate the warehouse. Superfrio Logistics, Comfrio, Friozem, Arfrio and Martini Meat are some of the major cold warehouse operators in Brazil that are implementing the new advance technologies.

Analyst at Ken Research in their latest publication - "Brazil Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by increasing exports and imports and consolidation of the market by large players" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Cold Chain Industry in Brazil. The rising demand for cold storage goods among the population, along with the growing technological advancement and Government Initiatives, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Brazil Cold Chain Market is expected to grow at a ~15% CAGR over the forecasted period 2023F-2027F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Brazil Cold Chain Market

By Ownership

Rented

Owned

By End-User Application

Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Temperature

Frozen

Chilled

Ambient

By Region

South

Southeast

Northeast

Central-West

North

By Mode of Transport

Sea

Land

Air

Key Target Audience

Cold Chain Facilities Providers

Frozen products Distributors

Refrigerator Space Manufacturers

FMCG Distributers

FMCG Companies

Global Cold Chain Companies

Technology Companies

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2017-2022P

Base Year: 2022P

Forecast Period: 2023F– 2027F

Companies Covered:-

Comfrio

SuperFrio

Friozem

Brado Logistics

Martini Meat

Arfrio

Brasfrigo

CAP Logistica

AP Logistica Group

Logfrio

localfrio

Libraport Campinas

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Brazil Cold Chain Market Overview

Brazil Market Overview

Flowchart of Brazil Cold Chain Market

Ecosystem of Brazil Cold Chain Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Brazil Cold Chain Market

Export and Import Scenario in Brazil

Existing Technologies in Brazil Cold Chain Market

Evolution of Brazil Cold Chain Market

Overview of Roadways Network in Brazil

Overview of Waterways Network in Brazil

Overview of Airways and Railways Network in Brazil

End User Analysis of Brazil Cold Chain Market

Industry Analysis of Brazil Cold Chain Market

SWOT Analysis of Brazil Cold Chain Market

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in Brazil Cold Chain Market

Regulatory Framework in Brazil Cold Chain Market

Competitive Landscape in in Brazil Cold Chain Market

Detailed Analysis on Brazil Cold Chain Market (Market Size and Segmentation, 2017-2022; Future Market Size and Segmentation, 2022-2027F)

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-

Brazil Cold Chain Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Malaysia Cold Chain Market Outlook To 2026 - Driven by Increase in Demand for Perishable Food Items and its Establishment as the Halal Industry Hub, Malaysia Cold Chain Market Experiencing Growth

The cold storage market is dominating the market and contributing majority revenue share to the cold chain industry. Most of the cold storage warehouses are located in free-zones. Malaysian Free Trade Zones are equipped with different incentives and focuses. They facilitate customs processing as well as provide bonded warehousing for transhipment. The relatively higher growth in cold warehousing as compared to cold transportation can be attributed to setting up of new facilities in Free Zone Areas by the companies in the industry. This is because they prefer investing in cold warehouses, since it is a more secure long-term asset, despite the heavy investment costs it requires. Seasonal surge in demand is seen especially during the Ramadan festival.

South Africa Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F: Driven by Rising Meat and Seafood & Fruits and Vegetables Consumption & Owing to Growing Population and Infrastructural Development

South Africa cold chain market was evaluated to grow at a double-digit CAGR during 2016-2021.The market is currently in the growth stage owing to rising domestic consumption of meat and seafood along with increasing government initiatives and investments in the sector. Correspondingly, the South Africa Cold Chain Industry Ecosystem is driven by large-scale 3PL companies with Real Estate companies investing in logistics services. The occupancy rate in the cold storage market has been increasing owing to undersupply of cold storage warehouses, especially in the major cities and ports where demand for cold storage is exceeding the supply. The prices in cold storage in South Africa are directly related to inflation and as inflation rises, the prices increase as a result. Other factors affecting prices also include the increasing demand for citrus, meat, and seafood.

Nigeria Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by high food produce wastage due to lack of cold chain infrastructure, solar-focused start-ups, and increased disposable income of consumers

Nigeria is experiencing a huge demand in the Cold Chain market due to rise in import for the cold chain commodities, high waste of food, requirement for vaccines and medicines because of the pandemic. With the development of Infrastructure like LAKAJI Agricultural growth corridor and Lekki Sea-Port, the efficiency of the logistics traffic will significantly increase, and with 42 Free Trade Zones in Nigeria where companies can import and export without being subject to the usual customs and tax, it will also boost the logistics industry significantly. With the Improvement of pharmaceutical cold chain, existing players like Zenith Carex are investing to increase their presence in pharma-logistics by adopting new technologies like Internet of Things Censors, Platooning Technologies, RFID tagging, Automated Storage and Retrieval System etc. The Cold Chain Market is Experiencing high growth rate. The market is still expected to grow in double digit in future, so there is a huge potential in the Nigeria Cold Chain Market.

USA E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026 - Driven by Increase in Cross-Border E-Commerce Activities along with Same Day Delivery and Technological Innovations

The USA E-Commerce Logistics Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2019-2021, owing to rising per capita incomes and increasing access to foreign brands are favouring cross-border e-commerce. One of the features of same-day delivery option used by competition has boosted revenue in recent years. 24 percent of U.S. online shoppers opted for same-day delivery for purchases from pure online merchants in 2020. As of February 2021, the percentage increased to 36 percent. The growth rate is expected to remain significant during the forecast period.

KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

KSA is a highly developed country in terms of internet penetration of 98% in 2021. KSA internet infrastructure, youthful, tech-savvy population and rising mobile/broadband penetration rates all point to strong potential for the country's e-commerce market. KSA E-commerce Logistics market has been observed in its growth stages of development, thus growing year on year majorly due to improving fulfillment rate and high demand for faster delivery, coupled with increase in the number of online orders. Expansion in internet services coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce shipments industry in KSA. Updated Technology such as Live Tracking, Automation, Whatsapp Bots, AI Systems, IoT, Telematics are used by e-commerce logistics players.

