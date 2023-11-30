Brazil confirms OPEC+ invite, minister says eager to join

FILE PHOTO: Meeting of the committee of the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship at the Federal Senate in Brasilia

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Roberto Samora

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil hopes to join the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries in January after a technical analysis of the charter for cooperation, the country's energy minister said on Thursday, although the nature of Brazil's participation remained unclear.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's office confirmed receiving the invite during his trip to Saudi Arabia, but said he had not formally responded.

The president's office and the Mines and Energy Ministry did not say whether Brazil would participate as an OPEC+ observer or as a full participant in the group's shared production quotas.

Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira told his OPEC+ peers that Brazil was eager to formally enter the group at a future meeting in Vienna, after a technical review of its charter for cooperation.

"It's all set. But there is a phase of detailed analysis by our technical team of the document we just received, which is part of the protocol in Brazil," Silveira said in Portuguese during a virtual meeting, where his comments were met with a standing ovation from OPEC+ ministers.

In a statement OPEC+ said it welcomed Silveira to the meeting, adding that Brazil "will join the OPEC+ Charter of Cooperation starting January 2024."

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Roberto Samora; Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Olesya Astakhova in Moscow, Sabrina Valle and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by Brad Haynes and Chizu Nomiyama)