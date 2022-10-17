Brazil Connected Trucks Telematics Market Analysis Report 2022: Opportunities in Fuel Consumption and Fuel Management, Last-Mile Delivery, & Open Telematics Systems
Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazilian Connected Trucks Telematics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Brazilian connected trucks telematics market, which includes market growth opportunities and considers industry KPIs and the micro and macroeconomic growth trends.
This research will provide meaningful insights for telematics providers (OEMs, TSPs, and start-ups) wishing to explore this growing and competitive market.
The Brazilian connected trucks telematics market is showing good indicators for growth. Although most of the connected trucks only have the basic solutions installed (for example, track & trace) due to the exigency of carriers and insurance companies, the demand for more advanced solutions, such as video cameras, is increasing and turning the market more technological.
Other solutions related to risk management are being requested, especially by large fleets. As a result, more TSPs are providing safety & security and driver management solutions to fleet managers. In addition to rising tech solutions, another driver for this market is the several partnerships being established among OEMs, TSPs, and start-ups.
In 2021, telematics units were estimated at 1.12 million units, bringing the penetration rate to approximately 40.6%. At the end of 2021, an estimated 2.76 million trucks were serving different transportation needs and catering to industries, such as agriculture, food & beverage, healthcare, retail & delivery services, and oil & gas.
The market is moderately fragmented, with 54.7% concentrated in 5 TSPs. This study covers key telematics service providers Sascar, Positron, Omnilink, and Autotrac. Notable OEMs include Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Scania, Volkswagen, and Iveco.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connected Trucks Telematics
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Key Findings
Roadmap of Brazilian Connected Trucks Telematics
Key Growth Metrics
PESTLE Analysis
Connected Trucks Telematics Outlook
3. Key Regulations
Key Regulations in Brazil
4. Research Scope
Scope of Analysis
Key Questions this Study will Answer
5. Segmentation and Overview
Vehicle Segmentation
Fleet Size and Distance-driven Segmentation
Business Model Types
Solution Types
Overview of Key Telematics Services
6. Market Outlook
Key Market Trends
Installed Base Forecast
Key TSPs Operating in Brazil
Key OEMs Operating in Brazil
Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships
7. Pricing and Competitive Scenario
Telematics Product Type Range
Telematics Product Package Range
Competitive Force Analysis
8. Market Measurements and Market Share Analysis
Brazil Telematics Market, Installed Base by Contributions
Installed Base Forecast
Market Share Analysis
9. Market Opportunity Analysis
Opportunity by Hardware Type
Opportunity by Package Type
Opportunity by Services: Top 3 Services
Opportunity by Vehicle Type
Opportunity by Fleet Type
Opportunity by Industry Type
Opportunity by Solution Type
Key Opportunity Regions
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Fuel Consumption and Fuel Management
Growth Opportunity 2: Last-Mile Delivery
Growth Opportunity 3: Open Telematics Systems
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Iveco
Autotrac
Mercedes-Benz
Omnilink
Positron
Sascar
Scania
Volkswagen
Volvo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkou6u
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900