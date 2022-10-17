U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Brazil Connected Trucks Telematics Market Analysis Report 2022: Opportunities in Fuel Consumption and Fuel Management, Last-Mile Delivery, & Open Telematics Systems

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazilian Connected Trucks Telematics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Brazilian connected trucks telematics market, which includes market growth opportunities and considers industry KPIs and the micro and macroeconomic growth trends.

This research will provide meaningful insights for telematics providers (OEMs, TSPs, and start-ups) wishing to explore this growing and competitive market.

The Brazilian connected trucks telematics market is showing good indicators for growth. Although most of the connected trucks only have the basic solutions installed (for example, track & trace) due to the exigency of carriers and insurance companies, the demand for more advanced solutions, such as video cameras, is increasing and turning the market more technological.

Other solutions related to risk management are being requested, especially by large fleets. As a result, more TSPs are providing safety & security and driver management solutions to fleet managers. In addition to rising tech solutions, another driver for this market is the several partnerships being established among OEMs, TSPs, and start-ups.

In 2021, telematics units were estimated at 1.12 million units, bringing the penetration rate to approximately 40.6%. At the end of 2021, an estimated 2.76 million trucks were serving different transportation needs and catering to industries, such as agriculture, food & beverage, healthcare, retail & delivery services, and oil & gas.

The market is moderately fragmented, with 54.7% concentrated in 5 TSPs. This study covers key telematics service providers Sascar, Positron, Omnilink, and Autotrac. Notable OEMs include Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Scania, Volkswagen, and Iveco.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connected Trucks Telematics

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Findings

  • Roadmap of Brazilian Connected Trucks Telematics

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • PESTLE Analysis

  • Connected Trucks Telematics Outlook

3. Key Regulations

  • Key Regulations in Brazil

4. Research Scope

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Key Questions this Study will Answer

5. Segmentation and Overview

  • Vehicle Segmentation

  • Fleet Size and Distance-driven Segmentation

  • Business Model Types

  • Solution Types

  • Overview of Key Telematics Services

6. Market Outlook

  • Key Market Trends

  • Installed Base Forecast

  • Key TSPs Operating in Brazil

  • Key OEMs Operating in Brazil

  • Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships

7. Pricing and Competitive Scenario

  • Telematics Product Type Range

  • Telematics Product Package Range

  • Competitive Force Analysis

8. Market Measurements and Market Share Analysis

  • Brazil Telematics Market, Installed Base by Contributions

  • Installed Base Forecast

  • Market Share Analysis

9. Market Opportunity Analysis

  • Opportunity by Hardware Type

  • Opportunity by Package Type

  • Opportunity by Services: Top 3 Services

  • Opportunity by Vehicle Type

  • Opportunity by Fleet Type

  • Opportunity by Industry Type

  • Opportunity by Solution Type

  • Key Opportunity Regions

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Fuel Consumption and Fuel Management

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Last-Mile Delivery

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Open Telematics Systems

11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Iveco

  • Autotrac

  • Mercedes-Benz

  • Omnilink

  • Positron

  • Sascar

  • Scania

  • Volkswagen

  • Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkou6u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


