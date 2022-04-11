U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.83
    -75.45 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,309.07
    -412.05 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,984.57
    -10.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.54
    -3.72 (-3.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    +10.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.34 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3023
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4100
    +1.0900 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,066.29
    -3,167.55 (-7.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.93
    -50.24 (-5.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Brazil Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2028: Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions, Advantages, FDI, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain, Covid-19 Impacts

·3 min read

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The construction equipment market in Brazil expects to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% by 2028.

The demand for construction equipment expects to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The government's investment in infrastructure, transport, ports, and renewable energy projects in 2021-2022 is likely to have positive impact on the demand for construction equipment in the market.

BRAZIL CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Civil engineering activities in the country are growing due to increased government investments in transport and infrastructure development projects, thereby expecting to drive the demand for construction equipment in the market.

The manufacturing segment accounted for approx. 11.3% of Brazil's GDP in 2020. In 2021, rise in economic activities and FDI investment had a positive impact on the industry.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Komatsu continuously invests in core capacities and strategic acquisitions that connect smart, diverse people and cutting-edge technologies to increase their presence in the Brazil construction equipment market.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

  • Volume (Unit sales)

  • Moving Equipment

  • End-User

  • Value (USD)

  • Moving Equipment

  • End-User

  • Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Brazil, significant projects and investments, dynamics, and industry share.

  • Examples of the latest technologies.

  • Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

  • Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices.

  • Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Brazil construction equipment market share.

  • Complete supply chain analysis

  • Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

  • Company Profile of 19 vendors and distributors

Key Vendors

  • Caterpillar

  • Volvo Construction Equipment

  • Komatsu

  • Sany

  • JCB

  • Liebherr

  • John Deere

  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Shantui Construction Machinery

  • Bomag

  • Sunward

  • Ammann

  • Yanmar manufactures

Distributors Profile

  • Tratomaq

  • Engepecas

  • Extra Group

  • Mason Equipamentos

  • FW Maquinas

  • Noroeste Maquinas Equipamentos LTDA

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - Introduction

  • Market Snapshot

  • Executive Summary

Section 2 - the Market Overview
Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment

Section 3 - Brazil Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
3.1 Brazil Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
3.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment

  • Excavator

  • Backhoe Loader

  • Motor Grader

  • Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)

3.1.2. Road Construction Equipment

  • Asphalt Paver

  • Road Roller

3.1.3. Material Handling Equipment

  • Crane

  • Forklift and Telescopic Handler

  • Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)

3.2 Brazil Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)

  • Construction

  • Mining

  • Manufacturing

  • Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation Etc)

Section 4: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in Brazil, Advantage Brazil, FDI in Brazil, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain. Covid-19 Impact

Section 5: Technology Development
Advent of Technology

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
1. Competitive Landscape Overview
2. Major Vendors
3. Other Prominent Vendors
4. Distributors Profile

Section 7 - Quantitative Summary

Section 8 - Report Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s399f4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazil-construction-equipment-market-report-2022-2028-drivers-restraints-trends-key-economic-regions-advantages-fdi-importexport-trend-analysis-supply-chain-covid-19-impacts-301522780.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • AT&T, Warner Brothers Discovery stocks pop on mega-merger

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the completed megamerger by AT&T and WarnerMedia-Discovery.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Why General Motors Stock Popped Today

    In back-to-back ratings moves, first Goldman Sachs praised General Motors stock as a better investment than Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Friday; then this morning, as trading started up for the new week, French bank Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of General Motors stock -- with an outperform (i.e., buy). There's not a lot of detail available yet on why Paribas endorsed GM stock, however, so for now let's focus on the Goldman endorsement.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged This Morning

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this morning, crashing 11.2% within two minutes of the market's opening. Investors dumped Nio shares fast and furiously in response to the company making two announcements they absolutely didn't want to hear. For some weeks, speculation was ripe that Nio's growth could decelerate in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in China that's put several cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under a complete lockdown.

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Dropped Early Monday

    Many Canadian cannabis stocks have been on the upswing over the past month as hope increased that the U.S. could be moving further along the path to legalizing marijuana. Early Monday, the stocks of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all dropped about 5%. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act on April 1, 2022.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in April

    Of course, the biggest influence on gas prices is the price of oil, and there, too, the oil companies have little say. It's a global commodity, and trading on world markets based on supply and demand determines how much a barrel of oil costs. Energy stocks were among the best performers in 2021, with exchange-traded funds rising 41%, compared to a 27% gain by the S&P 500.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    One issue will be what AT&T shareholders do with the Warner Brothers Discovery stock. A large portion of AT holders—an estimated 45% to 50%—are retail investors.

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China O