Brazil Credit Outlook Raised to Positive by S&P Amid Fiscal Reform
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s outlook was raised to positive from stable by S&P Global Ratings amid signs of greater certainty about the country’s fiscal and monetary policy.
“Measures implemented over recent years have helped contain risks to macroeconomic stability posed by low growth and high government debt,” the ratings firm said in a Wednesday statement. “The trajectory of GDP growth and public finances has been better than previously expected, helping to contain the risks that otherwise could have undermined monetary policy and Brazil’s net external position.”
S&P, which affirmed Brazil’s rating at BB-, three notches below investment grade, also cited the government’s emerging framework for fiscal policy in its statement. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s economic team introduced earlier this year a new fiscal framework aiming at stabilizing the country’s debt load. The proposal cleared a key step in congress last month.
The nation’s currency jumped to a session high on the statement, trading 0.9% higher at 4.8191 per dollar as of 4:36 p.m. local time. Stocks also added to gains.
