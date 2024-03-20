Brazil Cuts Interest Rate by Half-Point Again on Bets Inflation Will Slow Further

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank lowered its key interest rate by a half-point and pledged another cut of the same magnitude for its next meeting only, opening the door to smaller reductions starting in June.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank cut the benchmark Selic to 10.75% on Wednesday, as expected by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey and in line with its prior guidance. Policymakers have now lowered borrowing costs by 3 percentage points since August.

“Due to heightened uncertainty and the need for more flexibility in the conduct of monetary policy, the Committee members unanimously decided to communicate that, if the scenario evolves as expected, they anticipate a reduction of the same magnitude in the next meeting,” policymakers wrote in a statement accompanying their decision.

Central bankers led by Roberto Campos Neto are gradually relaxing monetary policy after battling a post-pandemic price surge with the highest rates in six years. Annual inflation is at the top of the tolerance range, showing no signs of reaching the 3% target any time soon. Complicating matters are rising costs of food, and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s calls for more public spending.

Read more: Lula Pulls Off Rare Trick Twice, Wooing Wall Street and the Poor

“Fiscal stimulus is something to be monitored,” Tatiana Pinheiro, chief economist at Galapagos Capital, said before the decision. “If we really have a large expansion of public spending with a change in the primary fiscal target, that would hurt the credibility of fiscal policy and change the Selic outlook.”

Brazil’s decision came after the Federal Reserve left its borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight meeting and also maintained its outlook for three quarter-point rate cuts this year.

Story continues

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Rising uncertainties prompted Brazil’s central bank to shorten its forward guidance at its March meeting — a move we anticipated but wasn’t broadly expected or fully priced in by markets. We think the more hawkish tone of the post-meeting statement and vagueness about the extent of the cycle will fuel market debate on the BCB’s terminal rate.”

— Adriana Dupita, Brazil & Argentina economist

Click here to read the full report.

Brazil’s consumer prices are expected to rise roughly 3.8% in December and 3.5% at the end of next year, according to a weekly central bank survey of economists. Annual inflation is currently running at 4.5%.

Still, costs of staple goods including rice and beans are soaring, unnerving members of Lula’s administration who worry about the president’s ability to deliver on his campaign pledge to improve living standards for all Brazilians.

Investors are concerned that the government could respond with even more spending, both forcing policymakers to stop cutting rates before expected and weakening Finance Minister Fernando Haddad’s push to strengthen public accounts.

At the same time, both retail sales and formal job creation soared in January, adding urgency to policymaker debate over whether higher wages can revive price pressures. Private sector economists have already raised 2024 economic growth forecasts closer to 2%.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim and Veronica Vilarinho.

(Updates with detail of central bank statement in first and third paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.