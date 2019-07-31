Brazil Cuts Rates to 6% Amid Weak Growth, Signals Further Easing

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil cut its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point amid a gloomy economic outlook, joining a wave of monetary easing worldwide, and signaled that a benign inflation outlook should allow for further easing.

In a unanimous decision, the bank’s board, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, lowered the benchmark Selic to 6% on Wednesday, as expected by 18 of 45 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The majority of the remaining analysts forecast a quarter-point cut. It was the first reduction in borrowing costs in over a year.

Brazil now joins central banks from the U.S. to South Africa to Indonesia that are lowering borrowing costs as global activity slows. Local policy makers are pumping stimulus into an economy that’s been hamstrung by persistently high unemployment, low confidence and weak investments. The rate cut also comes after the lower house of Congress backed a crucial pension reform, thus mitigating the primary threat to inflation going forward.

“The Committee deems that the consolidation of the benign scenario for prospective inflation should permit additional adjustment of the degree of stimulus,” the bank said in a statement accompanying the decision.

However, it also added a note of caution by reiterating that the next steps for monetary policy “will continue to depend on the evolution of economic activity, the balance of risks, and on inflation projections and expectations.”

Frustration of expectations over the continuation of Brazil’s economic reforms, the policymakers added, could impact inflation.

“They could have cut borrowing costs before if it weren’t for the pension reform risk,” Carlos Kawall, chief economist at Banco Safra and one of the most accurate Selic forecasters in Bloomberg surveys, said before the rate decision. “The decision to cut by 50 basis points also reflects a benign global economic situation.”

The bank board has warned that Latin America’s largest economy may not grow in the second quarter after it contracted in the first three months of the year. Meanwhile, analysts surveyed by the monetary authority expect consumer prices to fall short of target both this year and next.

The dovish message should put pressure on the Brazilian real, as further rate cuts reduce the currency’s attractiveness to carry traders. Local rates should also see a downward adjustment to price in a more aggressive easing cycle.“Markets were really only prepared for a 25 bps cut and then a more patient BCB. 50 bps cut with intention for easing more is probably going to put pressure on BRL and push yields lower,” said Brendan Mckenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

