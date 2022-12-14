U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,025.00
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,157.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,846.00
    +6.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.80
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.26
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    -2.21 (-8.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2369
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3740
    -0.0850 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,833.15
    +646.16 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.99
    +14.93 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.55
    -25.34 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Brazil On-Demand Grocery Market to get doubled from 2022 to 2027F by reaching ~USD 9 billion; owning to advancement of technology, high internet penetration rate and government initiatives: Ken Research

·5 min read

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil Quick Commerce Market is in the growing stage, being driven by the quick delivery, advancement of technology, high internet penetration rate, comfortable working environment and government policies. There are several players in the Brazil Quick Commerce market some of which are iFood, Rappi, Uber Eats, 99 Foods, James Delivery etc.

Ken_Research_Logo
Ken_Research_Logo

  • The market is expected to grow due to the increased awareness, penetration & consumption of internet and smart phones among the population post pandemic.

  • The Food Delivery Apps revenue is expected to increase due to the use of new advance technology like AI & ML, and other multiple solutions.

  • Time, Speed and Comfort are expected to be the demand-driving forces for the food delivery services in future.

Use of AI algorithms: Q-Commerce industry is based on technology and keeps evolving using modern methods for better user experiences. Digitalization was a breakthrough for the industry. Algorithms coupled with AI & ML are being used to improve the decision-making process, scalability and multiple order route deliveries. For Instance, use of Drone delivery clubbed with AI algorithms will provides an on-demand delivery alternative for quick-commerce that is faster, cost-efficient and more sustainable.

Internet Penetration & Smartphone Usage: With increasing internet penetration and usage of smartphones, more and more people have access to the services like digital payments which provided customers, easing comfort and convenience and it also increases the retention rate of customers. Along with this, the internet penetration in smaller areas will drastically increase the demand and usage of such services.

Convenient & Quick Delivery: The Quick Commerce Industry has been competing on the feature of ultra-fast delivery lately, with companies providing services in the shortest period of time possible. This has brought the transition from delivery in 1-2 days to delivery on the same day to now delivering in less than 1 hour. For Instance, companies like iFood Mercado, Rappi are trying to delivery their order in less than 1 hour.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- "Brazil Quick Commerce– Market Outlook to 2027F"- Driven by the increasing digital adoption and internet penetration since the global covid-19 pandemic" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Quick Commerce Market in Brazil. The rapid adoption of digital tools in the daily lives of consumers has been accelerated by the pandemic and push in online shopping, the Quick Commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% in between 2022P and 2027E.

Key Segments Covered:-

Brazil Quick Commerce Market (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

  • By Service Type

  • By Delivery Time Period (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By On-Demand Food Delivery:-

  • By Platform Type (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

  • By Platform Type (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

On-Demand Grocery Delivery:-

  • By Business Model Type (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

Visit this Link Request for custom report

Key Target Audience:-

  • Global Food Delivery Partners

  • Global Grocery Delivery Partners

  • E-Commerce Retailers

  • E-Commerce Service Providers

  • Door To Door Delivery Service Providers

  • Supply Chain System Providers

  • Financial Service Provider

  • NBFCs

  • Venture Capitals

  • Fin-Tech Companies

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Year: 2018-2021

  • Base Year: 2022P

  • Forecast Period: 2022F– 2027F

Companies Covered:-

  • Ifood

  • Uber Eats (Conershop)

  • Rappi & Rappi Turbo

  • Others (Daki, James's delivery)

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Brazil Quick Commerce Market Overview

  • Ecosystem of Brazil Quick Commerce Market

  • Business Cycle and Genesis of Brazil Quick Commerce Market

  • Export and Import Overview of Brazil Automotive market

  • Industry Analysis of Brazil Quick Commerce Market

  • SWOT Analysis of Brazil Quick Commerce Market

  • Key Growth Drivers in Market in Brazil

  • Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in Brazil Quick Commerce Market

  • Regulatory Framework in Brazil Quick Commerce Market

  • Competitive Landscape in in Brazil Quick Commerce Market

  • Market Share of Major Auto Finance Providers in Brazil Quick Commerce Market

  • Detailed Analysis on Brazil Quick Commerce Market (Market Size and Segmentation, 2018-2021P; Future Market Size and Segmentation, 2022-2027F)

  • Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-

Brazil Quick Commerce Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Malaysia Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by growing technological adoption and infrastructure development

The Malaysia Quick Commerce market is at a growing stage, with ~15-20 players competing in the market, and has witnessed a significant competition in terms of emergence of various companies and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% between 2022P and 2027F, mainly because of the high internet penetration, emergence of dual income families, change in the consumer behavior post pandemic, increasing interest towards seamless transaction, unplanned and last-minute ordering and busy lifestyle.

Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2026F - Increasing Demand for Rapid Deliveries, Rising Internet Penetration Rate and Changing Lifestyles to Drive the Saudi Arabian Quick Commerce Market in the near future

The Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce market is at a growing stage, with ~15-20 players competing in the market, and has witnessed a significant competition in terms of emergence of various companies and is expected to grow with a CAGR in double digits between 2021 and 2026F, mainly because of the high internet penetration, emergence of dual income families, change in the consumer behavior post pandemic, increasing interest towards seamless transaction, unplanned and last minute ordering and busy lifestyle.

India Quick Commerce Market Outlook to FY'27F - Driven by Increasing demand for Faster Delivery & Convenience and Shifting Customer behavior towards Unplanned Purchases

Quick Commerce provides the convenience of fastest possible doorstep delivery of groceries and other consumables. There has been observed a significant increase in the Top-up and Unplanned purchases, particularly in Metro and Tier I cities which is facilitating the growth of the quick commerce industry in India. The Quick Commerce Industry is currently positioned in the Early Growing Stage and is anticipated to showcase a CAGR close to 27% between FY'22 and FY'27F. Increasing Willingness of the consumers to pay premium for quick deliveries, changing shopping habits towards more frequent unplanned & top-up purchases has led to the growth of the quick commerce market in India.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazil-on-demand-grocery-market-to-get-doubled-from-2022-to-2027f-by-reaching-usd-9-billion-owning-to-advancement-of-technology-high-internet-penetration-rate-and-government-initiatives-ken-research-301702650.html

SOURCE Ken Research

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could

  • Oil slips as U.S. crude stock build stirs doubts on demand

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories against analysts' forecast of a decline, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens. Brent crude futures dropped 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.50 per barrel at 0727 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.05. "But I still expect that oil prices may continue their recent rebounding pace," she said, adding that previous selloffs, fuelled by fears of recession, had paused after two consecutive data releases indicated cooler U.S. inflation.

  • Exclusive-Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • Now Is Not the Time to Take Rivian for a Ride

    Rivian Automotive was in the news Monday as their electric vehicle plans are being trimmed. We looked at the charts of RIVN on October 10 and noted that "... the charts are pointed down. Continue to avoid the long side of RIVN.

  • These Cashed-up Canadian Oil Producers Are Set To Outperform In 2023

    After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, BMO Capital Markets analysts predict that debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are poised to reward shareholders even more in 2023

  • Binance CEO says deposits returning to exchange

    Deposits are returning and "things seem to have stabilised" at Binance, its chief executive said on Wednesday, a day after it had a sharp increase in withdrawals and paused some stablecoin transactions. On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said that Binance had seen withdrawals of $1.9 billion in the last 24 hours and that the exchange said it "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin. "Things seem to have stabilised," CEO Changpeng Zhao wrote in a tweet.

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • California, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C., on Tuesday said they would appeal a federal court's refusal to temporarily prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. Consumer advocates say Albertsons, which owns such grocery brands as Safeway and Star Market, should be use the money to continue to compete against Kroger and that the payout harms grocery consumers and workers. Kroger in mid-October announced that it was snapping up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, saying that the combined company would better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.