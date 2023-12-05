Brazil Economy Posts Small Gain as Bout of Fast Growth Ends

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s economy unexpectedly expanded in the third quarter, giving a temporary boost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his efforts to improve living standards ahead of a period of softer growth.

Official data released Tuesday show gross domestic product expanded 0.1% in the July-September period from the previous quarter, compared to the median estimate for a 0.3% decline from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. From a year ago, the economy grew 2%.

Swap rates on the contracts due in January 2025, which indicate market sentiment about monetary policy at the end of next year, rose five basis points in morning trading following the better-than-expected activity reading.

Brazil’s expansion has lost steam as the boost from agribusiness fizzles and double-digit interest rates drag on activity. The reading marks a change from the first half of 2023, when Latin America’s biggest economy enjoyed standout growth thanks to bumper crops and a strong labor market. The far-better-than-expected performance resulted in greater support for Lula, who kicked off his third term this year.

For William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, the data was evidence of “return to normality of that weak growth that we saw more in the years sort of prior to the pandemic.”

Gains of 0.6% in both industry and services drove the the third-quarter advance, the national statistics agency said. But the resource-rich nation saw its agriculture sector plunge 3.3% as the effects of a so-called super harvest wore off, while investments dropped 2.5%.

The slowdown was widely expected. The greater question for investors and analysts is how Lula, a 78-year-old leftist who has promised to fight poverty and bring back commodity-fueled go-go days of his previous administration, navigates a far more difficult economic reality.

While monetary easing is underway, the benchmark Selic stands at 12.25%. The central bank plans to deliver half-point rate cuts at its next two meetings as policymakers see weaker growth in the near-term and annual inflation slowing closer to target.

Fiscal hawks worry Lula may try to stoke the economy through more state spending. Already, he has made permanent many Covid-era benefits and significantly increased government outlays in next year’s budget while public finances deteriorate.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has tried to calm investor fears of ballooning debts by pledging to eliminate the primary deficit in 2024. But many doubt he’ll be able to keep that promise because Lula has indicated he doesn’t want to make cuts to social or infrastructure expenditures.

