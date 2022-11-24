U.S. markets closed

Brazil ICT Services Market Report 2022-2027: Technology Services Continue to Gain Share in the Enterprise Segment

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Telcos in Brazilian ICT Services" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This research service offers an analysis of the information and communications technology (ICT) services market, providing market sizing and forecasts by service, in terms of revenue. The publisher presents an in-depth analysis of the following markets: fixed telephony, enterprise data communications, fixed broadband, pay-TV, mobile services, data center services, cloud services, managed security services (MSS), and IT outsourcing (ITO) services.

Market trends examined include regulations, macro-economic trends, technological developments, partnerships, acquisitions, and general trends in the country.

The study explores growth opportunities that ICT service providers will create and identifies potential business models. It evaluates ICT service providers' future focus on infrastructure, technologies, services, and business models. The analysis includes measurements for the type of service breakdown; growth rates are also provided. The base year for the study is 2021, with 2022 - 2027as the forecast period.

Telecommunication services will lose market presence until 2027, as IT services grow at a much higher compound annual growth rate. IT decentralization and the rise of hybrid computing put new demands on the corporate network. As businesses seek more capacity they can allocate flexibly to meet changing demands, network providers will need to introduce new consumption models that offer the benefits of cloud at the network level.

Network providers are increasingly evolving their networks, leveraging technologies like SD-WAN and 5G combined with automation and orchestration to meet demand for flexible and secure business networking. In the next 2 to 4 years, providers will introduce new network services that enable hybrid cloud, including multi-access edge compute and orchestration platforms that span the entire IT stack.

Leveraging wireless networking to increase corporate reach that includes remote sensors or branch offices will drive growth for new applications, including IoT and edge compute.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Brazilian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope and Methodology

  • Market Definitions

  • Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Brazil's ICT Services Market

  • Critical Success Factors for Growth

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Telecom and IT services

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast Discussion

3. Market Analysis by Service Type

  • Mobile Services - Revenue Forecast

  • Fixed Broadband Services - Revenue Forecast

  • Pay Tv Services - Revenue Forecast

  • Fixed Telephony Services - Revenue Forecast

  • Data Communication Services - Revenue Forecast

  • Cloud Services - Revenue Forecast

  • ITO Services - Revenue Forecast

  • Data Center Services - Revenue Forecast

  • MSS - Revenue Forecast

4. Growth opportunities universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Hybrid Cloud Computing Services for Network Edge

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Managed SD-WAN Solution for Business Applications Routing

  • Growth Opportunity 3: MSS for Emerging Sophisticated Attacks

  • Growth Opportunity 4: IoT Solutions for Smooth Digital Transformation Journey

5. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cn3kt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazil-ict-services-market-report-2022-2027-technology-services-continue-to-gain-share-in-the-enterprise-segment-301686719.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

