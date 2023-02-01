Brazil Inclusive Insurance Market Analysis Report 2022: Risk Exposure, Developments, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inclusive Insurance in Brazil" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A large proportion of Brazil's population (72%) is considered financially vulnerable. Informal workers, women, young people and those living in shanty towns represent particularly underserved segments that require greater attention from the insurance industry.
In this context, the actions undertaken by the National Confederation of Insurance Companies (CNseg) and the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP) are important in helping both the supply and demand sides overcome challenges and barriers faced in the marketing, sales and access to microinsurance.
The impact of the government's efforts to fight poverty was counteracted by economic crises and the pandemic. Insurance can offer an alternative to improve the resilience of both the population and the state.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Context
3. Risk exposure
4. Enabling inclusive insurance market development
5. The current inclusive insurance landscape
Identified microinsurance coverage
Products
Distribution
Gender
Claims
6. Opportunities and challenges
Targeted insurance education
Developing innovative product offerings
Digitising the market
Fostering an inclusive insurance data ecosystem
Companies Mentioned
180 Seguros
Azos
Bradesco Seguros
Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE)
Central Bank of Brazil
CGAP (Consultative Group to Assist the Poor)
Claro
Cobli
Iza.com.vc.6
National Confederation of Insurance Companies (CNseg)
Oi
Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP)
United Nations
Swiss Re
Vivo
World Bank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qk2fr1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazil-inclusive-insurance-market-analysis-report-2022-risk-exposure-developments-opportunities-and-challenges-competitive-landscape-301736370.html
SOURCE Research and Markets