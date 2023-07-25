Brazil’s Inflation Eases Again Ahead of Expected August Interest Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation eased to its lowest level in nearly three years earlier this month, clearing the way for policymakers to kick off a monetary easing cycle when they gather next week.

Government data released Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 3.19% in mid-July from a year earlier, down from 3.4% in mid-June and below the median estimate of 3.24% from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. From the previous month, prices dropped 0.07%.

Swap rates on the contract due in January 2024, which indicate investor sentiment toward monetary policy at the end of this year, fell seven basis points in morning trading as traders mulled the possibility of steeper rate cuts.

The central bank has made significant progress in its fight against price pressures since 2022, when cost-of-living increases surged above 12%. A yearlong slowdown has brought annual inflation below the bank’s current 3.25% target, and policymakers have signaled that they will begin cutting the country’s benchmark interest rate at their August rate-decision meeting.

“The big question is how large the cut will be,” William Jackson, Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics, wrote in research note published after the inflation report. “We still think a 25 basis-point rate cut is most likely. But the chances of a 50 basis-point cut are increasing.”

The mid-month drop was driven by a 0.94% decline housing prices, thanks to lower utility bills, and a 0.4% fall in food and beverage costs. Meanwhile transportation climbed 0.63% on rising fuel costs, according to the national statistics institute.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has blasted the monetary authority for holding the Selic at a six-year high of 13.75%, calling it an obstacle to economic growth.

High borrowing costs have taken a toll on consumers and businesses, resulting in soaring credit card rates and rising numbers of household defaults. While the economy proved resilient at the start of the year, it shrank more than expected in May, central bank data showed this month.

Progress on Lula’s major legislative proposals to shore up Brazil’s fiscal outlook and overhaul its tax code have also bolstered the government’s hopes that rate cuts are imminent.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told reporters last week that he expected “a recognition” for the government’s efforts from the central bank.

Analysts polled by the central bank see inflation accelerating to 4.9% by December, and easing back again to 3.9% at the end of next year, according to a weekly survey published earlier on Tuesday. They expect the Selic to fall to 12% by year-end and 9.5% by December 2024.

