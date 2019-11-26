Brazil Intervenes to Prop Up Currency After Tumble to Record

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank shocked traders by intervening in the foreign exchange market for the first time in three months, selling dollars to prop up the currency after it slumped to a record low.

The real pared losses after the announcement but resumed the weakening trend to reach a new record low at 4.2733 per dollar in afternoon trading, leading a rout in Latin American currencies. Before the intervention, it had broken the previous record intraday low from September 2015. The currency is down 9.3% this year.

Investors were caught off guard by the move because policy makers in Latin America’s largest economy had been signaling that they were comfortable with allowing markets to set the exchange rate. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said Monday that a weaker real isn’t a problem -- in line with comments last week by central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto. Tuesday morning, President Jair Bolsonaro said he’d like a stronger real, but signaled he would defer to his finance chief.

“Pretty ironic of the central bank to jump back in the market,” said Alvise Marino, a currency strategist at Credit Suisse in New York, who has been bearish on the real since September. He said policy makers may have been driven to act by the severity of the recent drop, rather than the specific level. The real is down 5.8% this month.

Marino said while the intervention might provide some short-term support, the real has further room to weaken given the state of the economy and investors’ concern about regional stability. The ongoing political turmoil in Latin America, the lower carry-trade appeal and the fact that the real is being used by investors as a hedge for long positions in equities and other local assets will keep pressuring the currency, he said.

“There’s some spillover from what’s been going on in Chile and now Colombia,” said Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York, reffering to widespread protests across the region.

The drop has come at a tricky moment for the central bank, which has lowered interest rates as part of efforts to spark economic growth. But a weaker exchange rate also has the potential to fuel inflation by making imports more expensive.

The recent slide has put a cap on predictions for more cuts to the benchmark Selic rate. In December, the central bank is expected to deliver its fourth straight reduction of 50 basis points, which would lower borrowing costs to a fresh record of 4.5%. Brazil’s swap rate traders have trimmed bets on a February rate cut that would take the rate to 4%.

The new reality of low Brazil rates -- just three years ago the Selic stood at 14% -- has eroded the appeal of using the real for a carry trade, in which investors borrow in dollars and invest the money in higher yielding currencies.

Central bank President Roberto Campos Neto has said that the weaker exchange rate has coincided with an improvement in Brazil’s perceived risk -- which investors interpreted as a signal that there wasn’t any plan to intervene to stop its slide.

But intervention often works best when it’s unexpected, so policy makers may have seen value in keeping their plans secret. And there’s precedent from earlier this year for doing that.

The last time Brazil intervened, on Aug. 27, it came minutes after Campos Neto said policy makers would only act when there is a liquidity gap. It was hard to see any such issue that day, when the real’s performance was in line with other emerging-market currencies.

The direct intervention today also seems to contradict comments from officials that the currency’s specific level is not important as long as gyrations aren’t excessive. The central bank was already providing liquidity in the spot market through credit lines and combined swap and spot auctions.

In August, investors argued that the shift in policy was due to the central bank’s interest in reducing the level of reserves. But after the second surprising spot auction this year, traders may be more likely to be skeptical of official pronouncements.

