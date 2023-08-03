How Brazil outsmarted the world’s richest countries on interest rates

Officials in Brazil’s central bank, led by its president Roberto Campos Neto, recognised early on that inflation was not transitory - REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Hours before Andrew Bailey and his Bank of England colleagues met to raise interest rates for the fourteenth time in a row, a group of counterparts 5,500 miles away reached a different conclusion.

Instead of causing more pain for homeowners, Brazil’s central bank opted to cut interest rates for the first time in three years, surprising economists by lowering borrowing costs by half a percentage point, to 13.25pc.

They could do this because inflation in Brazil, unlike the UK, is under control.

It has plunged from a peak of more than 12pc last year to just 3.2pc, on the OECD’s latest measure.

That is not just down to chance or the different nature of Brazil’s economy.

It was the speed of Copom, Brazil’s monetary policy committee, as it became the first big central bank to raise rates.

Beginning in March 2021, nine months before the Bank of England made its first move, Brazilian officials kicked off a sharp series of rate hikes.

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club, said this highlighted the extent to which the Bank of England was “behind the curve” in taming inflation.

“They went too far in the loosening direction and now they are going too far in the other direction,” he says.

“Maybe they are falling behind the curve in carrying on tightening. They are not acknowledging sufficiently all the forward-looking indicators that suggest inflation will fall very quickly.”

The Bank of England was the first of the rich world’s central banks to act, raising interest rates before the European Central Bank or the US Federal Reserve.

So how did Brazil’s officials achieve what their more high-profile counterparts did not?

Even as the world’s wealthiest central banks remained confident in their unfortunate assumptions inflation would be “transitory”, Copom recognised the threat and acted.

In March 2021, it saw the risks of rising commodity prices, especially oil, spreading through the economy.

It also spotted the danger of loose fiscal policy pushing up inflation as the pandemic ebbed, crucially calling time on its “extraordinary” Covid stimulus back in March 2021.

All of these factors, and more, arose in the UK to fuel the cost of living crisis.

Brazil’s battle was longer and trickier than its officials anticipated, and while its battle with inflation is not yet over, it is effectively on track to hit its 3pc target by 2025.

One lesson the Bank of England, as well as the ECB and Fed, could take from its Brazilian counterpart is to go early and go hard when tackling inflation.

Another might be to look more widely when reviewing its forecasting capabilities.

Former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke is coming in to cast his highly-qualified eye over the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street in the wake of its failures.

Perhaps a candidate from Latin America would have been a bolder choice.

