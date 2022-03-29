U.S. markets closed

Brazil Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2022: Future Growth Potential Leveraged by Growth Opportunities in Local Production

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazilian Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Brazilian PPE market was valued at $1,963.6 million in 2021 and projects it will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026.

This research presents an assessment of the current status of and future prospects for the Brazilian personal protective equipment (PPE) market. Protective clothing, foot protection, and hand protection are the largest product segments, accounting for a combined 79.3% of market revenue.

Demand for PPE will increase in the short term, but the world still faces a supply crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This issue will likely trigger challenges with products and some raw material offers, but will also spur local production in response to supply shortages.

Gross domestic product (GDP) recovery from the 2015-2016 Brazilian economic crisis has been slow, affecting all industries, especially manufacturing and construction. A new economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the GDP growth rate to negative 4.1% in 2020, affecting all industries and restraining the PPE market.

PPE-related safety regulations in Brazil are stringent, but compliance is not fully controlled. Due to cultural reasons and a high rate of informal employment, the potential use of PPE among workers is higher than the actual use. PPE certification standards are strict, and every locally manufactured and imported product needs a certificate of approval (CA), provided by the Ministry of Labor and Employment. No foreign CA is accepted, thus imported products must adapt to local standards.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian PPE Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - PPE Market

  • Key Findings

  • PPE Market Outlook

  • What Drives the PPE Market?

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Percent Revenue by Product Type - PPE Market

  • Local Production and Imports by Share

  • Local Production and Imports Percent Revenue by Product Segment

  • Mergers & Acquisitions in Brazil

  • Notable M&A Activities

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Brazilian Regulatory Standards

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast - PPE Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Product - PPE Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - PPE Market

  • Competitive Environment

  • Distribution Structure - PPE Market

Overview of Brazilian Population, Industries, and Demography

  • Brazil: An Overview

  • Unemployment Rate

  • Industrial Sector Employment Breakdown

  • Employment by Industry Vertical

  • Top Industrial End-user Markets for PPE

  • PPE Requirement and Usage by End-use Industry

  • Work-related Accidents in Brazil

  • Growth Opportunity Analysis by Product Type

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Above the Neck Protection

  • Respiratory Protection

  • Hand Protection

  • Protective Clothing

  • Foot Protection

  • Fall Protection

  • Gas Detection

Growth Opportunity Universe - PPE Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Increase in Prices of Imported Products and Obstacles in International Trade Boost Local Production

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Market Penetration through Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Growth Opportunity 3: PPE-related Training as a Service

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5o7rm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazil-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-report-2022-future-growth-potential-leveraged-by-growth-opportunities-in-local-production-301513136.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

    Automotive giant General Motors (NYSE: GM) is having a terrific Tuesday, as its stock had risen a solid 5% at 11:40 a.m. ET. As CNBC reports, General Motors has so far racked up more than 65,000 reservations from customers interested in buying its new electric Hummer pickups and SUVs. In and of itself, that's an encouraging sign of consumer willingness to pay up for vehicles that will probably be priced well north of $100,000 (in initial versions at least).