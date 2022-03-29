Brazil Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2022: Future Growth Potential Leveraged by Growth Opportunities in Local Production
Brazilian PPE market was valued at $1,963.6 million in 2021 and projects it will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026.
This research presents an assessment of the current status of and future prospects for the Brazilian personal protective equipment (PPE) market. Protective clothing, foot protection, and hand protection are the largest product segments, accounting for a combined 79.3% of market revenue.
Demand for PPE will increase in the short term, but the world still faces a supply crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This issue will likely trigger challenges with products and some raw material offers, but will also spur local production in response to supply shortages.
Gross domestic product (GDP) recovery from the 2015-2016 Brazilian economic crisis has been slow, affecting all industries, especially manufacturing and construction. A new economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the GDP growth rate to negative 4.1% in 2020, affecting all industries and restraining the PPE market.
PPE-related safety regulations in Brazil are stringent, but compliance is not fully controlled. Due to cultural reasons and a high rate of informal employment, the potential use of PPE among workers is higher than the actual use. PPE certification standards are strict, and every locally manufactured and imported product needs a certificate of approval (CA), provided by the Ministry of Labor and Employment. No foreign CA is accepted, thus imported products must adapt to local standards.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian PPE Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - PPE Market
Key Findings
PPE Market Outlook
What Drives the PPE Market?
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Percent Revenue by Product Type - PPE Market
Local Production and Imports by Share
Local Production and Imports Percent Revenue by Product Segment
Mergers & Acquisitions in Brazil
Notable M&A Activities
Key Competitors
Key Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Brazilian Regulatory Standards
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast - PPE Market
Revenue Forecast by Product - PPE Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis - PPE Market
Competitive Environment
Distribution Structure - PPE Market
Overview of Brazilian Population, Industries, and Demography
Brazil: An Overview
Unemployment Rate
Industrial Sector Employment Breakdown
Employment by Industry Vertical
Top Industrial End-user Markets for PPE
PPE Requirement and Usage by End-use Industry
Work-related Accidents in Brazil
Growth Opportunity Analysis by Product Type
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Above the Neck Protection
Respiratory Protection
Hand Protection
Protective Clothing
Foot Protection
Fall Protection
Gas Detection
Growth Opportunity Universe - PPE Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Increase in Prices of Imported Products and Obstacles in International Trade Boost Local Production
Growth Opportunity 2: Market Penetration through Mergers and Acquisitions
Growth Opportunity 3: PPE-related Training as a Service
Appendix
