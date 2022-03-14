Brazil Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market is Expected to Increase to $39.37 Billion by 2026 from US$23.57 Billion in 2022
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Brazil increased at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.7%, increasing from US$23.57 billion in 2022 to reach US$39.37 billion by 2026.
The Brazilian prepaid card market recorded significant growth in 2021. The global pandemic fueled this substantial growth in the prepaid card segment. With more people staying at home and resorting to e-commerce during the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of prepaid cards on online transactions surged significantly.
Brazil witnessed a lot of fintech innovations which further enhanced the cashless payments in the country. With increasing digitalization in the payment system, the prepaid card market also witnessed strong growth. The publisher expects the trend to continue in Brazil over the next four to six quarters, resulting in stable adoption of prepaid cards among consumers.
Digital wallets and remittance providers expanding their business in Brazil
With the growing expat community in Brazil, global payment providers are expanding their business in the country. Companies are launching alternative banking solutions to cater to the needs of the people residing and working away from the country in regions such as the United States, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, as well as also for supporting immigrants who will settle in Brazil.
In December 2021, Sokin, a London-based fintech launched its inclusive Global Currency Account and prepaid debit card in Brazil for its residents and expat community.
The customers are allowed to receive and send money and access cost-effective currency exchange in 38 currencies against a monthly fee. Notably, consumers can perform all these through Sokin's digital wallet.
With the growing number of Brazilian expats, products targeting these segments are likely to push the usage of prepaid cards in the country in the next four to eight quarters.
Global digital asset exchange platform entering the Brazilian market with the introduction of Visa Crypto Card
Cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity around the world. In Brazil, the demand for cryptocurrencies increased significantly in the last six to eight quarters. Moreover, in November 2021, the Brazilian government proposed a bill to legalize cryptocurrency in the public and private sectors. Consequently, the publisher expects the government initiative is to encourage fintech companies to launch their products in Brazil in short to medium term.
In November 2021, Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange crypto.com has started issuing Visa crypto cards for the residents of Brazil.
These cards are prepaid in nature and should be recharged through fiat or cryptocurrencies.
Decentralization enables the use of these Visa crypto cards to convert tokens into currencies of the individual geographies.
The card can also be used for withdrawing cash from ATMs or Point of Sale (PoS) purchases.
Additionally, the cardholders will get offers up to 8% back on spending, LoungeKey airport lounge access, and full subscription rebates for Spotify, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.
Notably, Brazilians have to clear an approval process after applying for the card, and eligible users will get a virtual card after the clearance.
Partnerships to launch meal cards are increasing in the Brazilian market
With the high adoption of cashless payments in the country, food delivery startups saw increased meal and food vouchers usage amidst the pandemic. This propelled the food delivery companies to partner with payments companies to bring corporate food cards in the market for both online and offline transactions.
In May 2021, food delivery startup iFood and Elo engaged in a strategic partnership with Link, a payment provider, to launch a single corporate card with meal and food voucher functions.
The card can be used in restaurants and supermarkets, and it can also be used for online purchases.
The user can access the iFood card to be used in bakeries, grocery stores, and also in wholesale chains. Notably, this prepaid card can also be used for the promotions and offers of the Elo network.
