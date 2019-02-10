Brazil President Says Stabbing Probe to Conclude in a Few Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Investigations into the stabbing attack on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro when he was campaigning should be concluded in the next few weeks by the federal police, he said in his first video message after the third surgery following the September incident.

Dressed in his blue hospital garment with a food tray in front of him, Bolsonaro said the stabbing by Adelio Bispo politically motivated, referring to his attacker’s past affiliation with the Socialist and Liberty Party PSOL.

“We would like the federal police to point out who was responsible for ordering Adelio to commit that crime last September,” Bolsonaro said. “This terrorist act committed by a former PSOL member can’t be unpunished.”

The latest reports from the federal police suggested Bispo acted alone. The attacker said he had political and religious motivations.

Bolsonaro also thanked the ministers who are helping him to lead the country "in a very convincing way."

This is the first time the newly sworn-in president spoke in a video broadcast since Jan. 28, when he underwent surgery to reverse a colostomy due to the stabbing. The former army captain was initially expected to be discharged on Wednesday, but was delayed. On Thursday, the real weakened against the dollar following his pneumonia diagnosis.

Sunday’s medical report showed the president’s pneumonia symptoms have improved significantly. He’s now on a creamy diet, gradually replacing parenteral feeding.

