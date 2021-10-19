U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.25
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,232.00
    +99.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,331.50
    +41.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.70
    +12.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.48
    +1.04 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +14.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.53 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1667
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    +0.0102 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1290
    -0.1830 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,238.68
    +1,306.47 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.64
    +1.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.66
    +6.83 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Brazil Total Telecommunications Services Market Report 2021: Customer-centric Digital Transformation to Capture Emerging Trends Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil's Total Telecommunications Services Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study explores growth opportunities that will be created by telecommunications service providers and identifies potential business models.

It evaluates telecommunications service providers' future focus on infrastructure, technologies, services, and business models, and includes a 2020 market share analysis.

The analysis for 2020 to 2026 includes measurements for the type of service breakdown; growth rates are also provided. Insights about segments (residential, SMB, and large business) are also discussed. This research service makes an analysis of the Brazilian total telecommunications services market and its segments: Residential, SMB and Large Businesses.

It also provides market sizing and forecasts by service, both in terms of lines in service (LIS), revenue and market share. In this research, the analyst presents an in-depth analysis of the following markets: fixed telephony; enterprise data communications; fixed broadband; pay-TV; and mobile services.

Market trends examined include regulations, macro-economic trends, technological developments, partnerships, acquisitions, and general trends in the country.

Strategies, a competitive landscape, growth analysis, and SWOT analysis are discussed for telecommunications providers (e.g., Telefonica VIVO, Claro Brasil, and Oi) pertaining to 2019. The base year for the study is 2020, with 2021-2026 as the forecast period. Ultra broadband has become popular in Brazil, with accelerated adoption due to Covid-19; competitors are launching neutral fiber networks in order to support the growth of ISPs building the last mile of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) in the countryside of Brazil, which should increase the homes-passes in multiple millions and continue driving the growth in fixed broadband.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Definition and Methodology

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Research Scope and Methodology

  • Market Definitions

  • Market Segmentation

3. Growth Environment

  • Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Market

  • Critical Success Factors for Growth

  • Growth Drivers in Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Market

  • Growth Restraints in Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Market

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Discussion

  • Market Share - Total Telecommunications Services Market

  • Competitive Environment

  • Top Competitors

4. Market Analysis - Services

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Total Telecommunications Services Market

  • Market Share - Fixed Telephony Services Market

  • Market Share - Data Communications Services Market

  • Market Share - Fixed Broadband Services Market

  • Market Share - Pay TV Services Market

  • Market Share - Mobile Services Market

5. Market Analysis - Segments

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment - Total Telecommunications Services Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Residential Segment

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Residential Segment

  • Market Share - Residential Segment

  • Revenue Forecast - SMB Segment

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - SMB Segment

  • Market Share - SMB Segment

  • Revenue Forecast - Large Business Segment

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Large Business Segment

  • Market Share - Large Business Segment

6. Growth Opportunities Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Customer-centric Digital Transformation to Capture Emerging Trends Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 2: 5G Use Case Deployments for New Business Models

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Telcos to Offer Services Beyond Connectivity for Vertical Markets

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Neutral Networks for ISP Expansion

Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine

  • List of Companies Included in 'Others' in Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Claro Brasil

  • Oi

  • Telefonica VIVO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8i8a4s

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • What's Going On With FuelCell Energy's Stock Today?

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is surging on abnormally high volume Monday as retail investors gravitate toward the stock on social media platforms. FuelCell's average session volume is about 23 million over a 100-day period. Monday's session volume had already exceeded 80 million at publication time. FuelCell's total float is 366.478 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Retail investors in the "FinTwit" community are circling the stock for a potential technical breakout. "Fi

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • China Begins Dollar Bond Sale Even as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China is marketing a dollar bond sale in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Cas

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • Don't give up on the bull case just yet: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.