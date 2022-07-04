U.S. markets closed

Brazil Tractors Market Report 2022-2028: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.75% through Forecasted Period

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Tractors Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present Brazil tractors market and its market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The Brazil tractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during 2022-2028

Key Players

  • AGCO

  • CNH Industrial

  • John Deere

  • TAF

  • Kubota

  • SDF

  • Action Construction Equipments Ltd (ACE)

  • Iseki

  • Deutz-Fahr

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Yanmar

  • Escorts

MARKET INSIGHTS

  • With approximately 70% share, tractors account for the largest agricultural equipment segment in Brazil in terms of revenue. Brazil is the largest exporter of tractors (by volume) in South America. The number of tractors manufactured in Brazil accounts for over one-third of the total number manufactured in South America.

  • The government strategies to enhance the welfare of farmers by converting agriculture into a more viable activity are paving the way for new tractor purchases. The awareness about advanced agricultural equipment to improve per hectare yields is reducing the overall cost of crop production, and the income-centric inclination of farmers is boosting the sale of new tractors in Brazil.

  • The increasing penetration and adoption of farm mechanization practices throughout the Brazilian sub-continent have boosted the sale of new tractors. Tractors and agricultural implements driven by tractor spares are the major product categories of the organized agricultural market in Brazil.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Unlike other emerging regions such as APAC, the Middle East, and Africa, the demand for high HP tractors increased in Latin America. In Brazil, the 50-100 HP tractors segment dominates the market and contributes more than a 44.3% share of the overall market, followed by the 151-250 HP segment, which accounts for 20.5% in 2021. The other segments contribute the remaining 35.2% share.

Brazil tractors in the 50-100 HP power range accounted for the highest market share. Medium-scale farmers in almost all regions within the country rely on tractors in the power range of 50-100 HP.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Landscape
8.1 Market Overview
8.1.1 Investment & Regulatory Outlook in Brazil
8.1.2 Major Shortage of Labor in Agriculture Sector
8.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.3 Five Forces Analysis
8.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

9 Horsepower
9.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Less Than 50 Hp
9.3.1 Market Overview
9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3.3 Less Than 50 Hp Tractor Market in Brazil by Region
9.4 50-100 Hp
9.4.1 Market Overview
9.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.4.3 50-100 Hp Agricultural Tractor Market in Brazil by Region
9.5 101-150 Hp
9.5.1 Market Overview
9.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.5.3 101-150 Hp Agricultural Tractor Market in Brazil by Region
9.6 151-250 Hp
9.6.1 Market Overview
9.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.6.3 151-250 Hp Agricultural Tractor Market in Brazil by Region
9.7 Above 250 Hp
9.7.1 Market Overview
9.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.7.3 Above 250 Hp Agricultural Tractor Market in Brazil by Region

10 Drive Type
10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
10.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 2WD Tractors
10.3.1 Market Overview
10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3 2WD Agricultural Tractor Market in Brazil by Regions
10.4 4Wd Tractors
10.4.1 Market Overview
10.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.4.3 4WD Agricultural Tractor Market in Brazil by Regions

11 Zone Segmentation

12 Market Opportunities & Trends
12.1 Increasing Focus on Smart & Autonomous Tractors
12.1.1 Self-Driving Tractors
12.1.2 GPS Technology
12.1.3 Growing Demand for Autonomous Tractors
12.2 Growing Farm Mechanization to Reduce Workforce
12.3 Alternative Fuel-Based Tractors

13 Market Growth Enablers
13.1 Government Subsidies & Credit Support Systems
13.2 Agriculture as Increasing Part of GDP
13.3 Investment by International Manufacturers
13.4 Increasing Farmland Size

14 Market Restraints
14.1 Looming Unfavorable Weather Conditions
14.2 Increasing Usage of Used & Rental Tractors
14.3 Fluctuating Commodity & Fertilizer Prices

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competition Overview
15.2 Marketing & Promotional Activities
15.3 Brand Loyalty
15.4 Sales & Exports

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Other Prominent Vendors

18 Report Summary
18.1 Key Takeaways
18.2 Strategic Recommendations

19 Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt6sna

