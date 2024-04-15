Brazil Will Water Down Key 2025 Budget Target as Spending Rises

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil will target a less ambitious 2025 fiscal outcome than previously indicated, likely disappointing investors who are eager for strong signs that the government plans to control spending and limit deficits.

The economic team will aim for a balanced primary budget — which excludes interest payments — next year, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said during a Monday television interview. Haddad had previously signaled that the government would target a surplus of 0.5% of GDP for the year. The new goal will be sent to Congress on Monday as part of the official budget guidelines proposal for 2025.

The Brazilian real is the worst performer among major currencies Monday, down 1.6% versus the dollar to the lowest since October.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration is trying to counterbalance its desires for increased spending with Haddad’s efforts to sturdy public finances. The economy is expected to slow in coming months, threatening pledges of improved living standards and creating pressure for more outlays. At the same time, the risk of setting targets only to change them later carries credibility risk for the government and local assets.

Read more: Lula Ramps Up Pressure on Finance Chief as Brazil Revenue Rises

Haddad has defied at least some of the financial market’s skepticism so far. Over the first two months of the year Brazil has hauled in 467 billion reais ($90 billion) in tax collections — a record for the period.

The government’s economic team is currently projecting a 2024 deficit of 0.1% of GDP, within the tolerance range of spending rules established last year.

Still, tax income appears to be waning, and analysts expect Lula’s administration will have to alter this year’s zero-deficit target in coming months. Markets are projecting primary gaps of 0.7% of GDP in 2024 and 0.6% in 2025, according to the central bank’s latest weekly survey of economists.

Complicating matters, Brazil’s Congress will hold elections for the heads of the lower house and Senate at the beginning of next year. Some government officials fear the campaigns and vote could make it harder to approve a change as important as the fiscal target.

Haddad, however, said during the interview that the government would continue its efforts to increase revenues.

