U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,489.61
    +10.08 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,392.95
    +57.24 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,016.33
    +73.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.43
    +11.14 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.18
    +1.54 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.29 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2680
    +0.0130 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6820
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,605.68
    -1,221.91 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.47
    -25.23 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.41
    -3.61 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Brazilian fintech Cora raises $116M Series B as Tiger Global, Tencent sign on as investors alongside Greenoaks

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Cora, a Brazilian digital lender to small-and-medium-sized businesses, has raised $116 million in a Series B round led by Greenoaks Capital.

This is a large Series B by any standards, but particularly so for a Latin American startup. It’s also notable that São Paulo-based Cora only raised its $26.7 million Series A round -- led by Silicon Valley VC firm Ribbit Capital -- in early April. The startup has now raised a total of $152.7 million since its 2019 inception.

The company wasn’t actively in the market, according to CEO and co-founder Igor Senra, but was approached by existing backer Greenoaks and other investors.

In fact, Tiger Global and Tencent are first-time backers in Cora with this latest round, joining existing investors Greenoaks, Kaszek, QED and Ribbit Capital.

Ribbit Capital leads $26.7M round for Brazilian fintech Cora

“Greenoaks came to us and said they were very impressed, and ready to lead our Series B,” Senra said. “Their main goal was they didn’t want us to spend time on fundraising, but instead stay focused on building the company.”

The pattern is similar to previous ones for Cora, which saw existing backers lead its previous rounds as well, which the company sees as a “strong signal that everything is going in the right direction.” The company declined to comment on valuation.

Last year, Cora got its license approved from the Central Bank of Brazil, making it a 403 bank. The fintech then launched its product in October 2020 and today offers a checking account combined with a software layer that aims to help SMBs manage their financials. It is currently in beta with a limited group of users for a corporate credit card.

Image Credits: Cora

“Credit limits in general increase as customers use their accounts to receive money and pay their expenses,” he said. “We see this product evolving over time to solve all the financial needs that a small business owner could have.”

Since its launch last October, Cora has been growing its customers 40% per month, according to Senra. During that same period, the company has seen its transaction value/revenue grow by nearly 60% monthly. Today, the startup has more than 120,000 customers.

“It’s nice to see that volume is growing even higher than our customer base,” Senra told TechCrunch. “Our business must gain trust in order to gain volume. Once our customer base believes we are doing a good job serving them, the way to demonstrate that is to give us more volume.”

The company says it is not yet profitable because it’s focused on growth.

“But we already have a positive unit economics per customer,” Senra added.

Like a number of other fintechs, Cora’s model is that most of its offerings are free for its customers but it mostly makes money off of interchange fees.

For now, the company is focused on growing in Brazil, which is large and complex enough, Senra noted. It may consider going abroad in three to four years, he said.

Currently, Cora has 150 employees, up from 68 at the end of last year and 40 a year ago. About 130 of its employees are “partners” in the company, Senra said.

Looking ahead, the startup plans to use its new capital toward product development, growth, operations and building out a credit offering. It is using the data it is generating “to provide way better credit” for its customers, Senra said, starting with credit cards, then receivables and other kinds of credit such as emergency credit or credit for investments.

“We’re trying to deeply understand our customers’ needs and trying to create products they love,” Senra told TechCrunch. “We consider ourselves the opposite of traditional banks, which are usually not good at taking care of their customers.”

For now, Cora is focused on the B2B service providers, but Senra expects that by the beginning of next year, it can start exploring “other segments” such as other kinds of SMBs.

“There is a total addressable market of 5 million companies, so there is a lot of room to grow,” he added. “But we are pushing ourselves to expand other verticals.”

For its part, Patrick Backhouse of Greenoaks Capital believes that Brazil has an “enormous” SME economy that has historically been “underserved by incumbent banks.”

“Existing services are expensive and inefficient, creating opportunities for technology enabled service providers to offer better and cheaper services,” he said. “We believe Cora is a once in a generation company building efficient digital finance tools for small businesses. Since investing in the company's Series A, we’ve seen accelerated momentum and proof that this is an enormous addressable market.”

What does Brazil’s new receivables regulation mean for fintechs?

Recommended Stories

  • China Clears Analog Devices-Maxim Deal, Lifting Semiconductor Stocks

    Semiconductor stocks rose Monday after Chinese regulators approved the Analog Devices acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products.

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a volatile stock since its direct listing in March. The gaming company's stock started trading at $64.50 per share, far above its reference price of $45, and briefly topped $100 in June.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 3%

    Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-tolerant investor, the beauty of dividend stocks is that there's something for everyone. Dividends are another way to pump growth into your portfolio in addition to share-price appreciation, and dividend-paying stocks span just about every sector, from healthcare to tech to consumer goods. Not only can high-quality dividend stocks provide you with another stream of income, but you can also use the money from dividends to put back into growing your portfolio.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks BioNTech Stock Could Sink 25%

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) might not be the best-known of the leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. The company has been largely overshadowed by its big partner Pfizer and by Moderna, at least in the U.S. However, BioNTech has been the biggest winner in the group so far this year with its shares skyrocketing more than 350%. Here's why Wall Street thinks BioNTech stock could sink 25% within the next 12 months.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • AMD Is Stealing Market Share From Intel, and It's Not Stopping Now

    Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) recovery in the x86 CPU (central processing unit) market at the end of 2020 now appears to be a flash in the pan. Intel had given investors hope that it could bring an end to Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) consistent market share gains by ramping up production and catering to customers who were unable to buy the latter's chips due to a supply shortage, but the latest numbers from Mercury Research prove otherwise. AMD ate into Intel's x86 market share in the second quarter of 2021, with its share now close to all-time highs.

  • Why Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Marvell Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRVL ). The company's stock...

  • Amazon Could Be Adding Department Stores; What It Means for the Stock

    Expanding into department stores could increase sales and lower fulfillment costs for the e-commerce giant.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is Facebook Stock Still a Buy After Surging Higher?

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock has surged this year, climbing 33% year to date. The social media company's advertising business has seen incredible momentum and Facebook's top-and bottom-line quarterly results keep easily beating analyst estimates. Arete analyst Rocco Strauss thinks the stock's rise means upside potential is limited, particularly in the near term.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Tech Stocks Are Rallying. Cathie Wood Is Back in the Game.

    Chinese tech stocks rallied early on Tuesday, as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent all made impressive gains.