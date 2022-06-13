U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,773.12
    -127.74 (-3.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,642.60
    -750.19 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,888.91
    -451.12 (-3.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.84
    -89.44 (-4.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.31
    -2.36 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -47.70 (-2.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.92 (-4.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0432
    -0.0094 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3120
    +0.1560 (+4.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    -0.0148 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1200
    -0.3000 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,100.52
    -4,962.47 (-17.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.38
    -58.50 (-10.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.44
    -137.08 (-1.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Brazilian PDAC Delegation Opens the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2022 Convention, representatives from the Brazilian delegation joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market.

Currently, there are 38 mining companies in Brazil, with 95 properties listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2021, these companies raised approximately $336 million in equity capital.

Since its inception in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown to be regarded as the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral exploration and development sector. With over 7,200 members, PDAC encourages leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:   

Monday, June 13, 2022



Time:   

9:00am - 9:30am



Place: 

120 Adelaide St W.

 

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c2107.html

Recommended Stories

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Kevin McCarthy, an ex-portfolio manager at Citadel, founded Breakline Capital, a […]

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • 16 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best beginner stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed commentary on which stocks are best for beginners and why, go directly to 5 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Smartphone applications like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) which enable users to […]

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • ‘Bitcoin is like digital gold. It’s the first and it doesn’t have an unlimited supply:’ The wild, crazy ride of a 30-something crypto investor who says he’s all in

    Vinny Zane has a taste for life — and an appetite for risk. The 38-year-old teacher and father of a 2-year-old son on Brooklyn’s Coney Island got into crypto in 2017 with $4,000 worth of Bitcoin, and jumped into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, last year.

  • 10 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes

    In this article, we discuss 10 Canadian stocks to buy amid rate hikes. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes. The rising rates environment has hit Canada too, and on June 1, The Bank of Canada raised its target for the overnight […]

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Tesla (TSLA)?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

    Growth stocks are falling out of favor with investors in 2022. Interest rates are rising quickly, a trend that makes the present value of future cash flows worth less. Despite how the market feels about growth stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are operating excellent businesses that seem unstoppable.

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months after the freezing of withdrawals by the Celsius lending platform added to concern that systemic risk in the crypto ecosystem will accelerate the digital-asset market meltdown. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After R

  • MicroStrategy Leads Crypto Stock Selloff as Bitcoin Unravels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency-related stocks plunged on Monday as Bitcoin tumbled to its lowest level in 18 months amid a deepening selloff in risk assets and after a crypto lender halted withdrawals from its platform.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender C

  • Prologis to merge with Duke Realty in $26 billion all-stock deal

    Yahoo Finance reports on Prologis acquiring Duke Realty Corporation in an all-stock transaction value of roughly $26 billion.