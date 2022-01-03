U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,771.43
    +5.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,373.98
    +35.68 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,730.93
    +85.96 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.17
    +12.86 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.13
    +0.92 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    -29.20 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.52 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    -0.0083 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    +0.0950 (+6.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3464
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2710
    +0.2030 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,503.19
    -1,225.84 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.09
    -10.74 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

Brazil's Abstra lands Accenture as a customer and $2.3M to help teams make apps with its no-code tool

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Abstra, which has developed a no-code tool for designers and programmers to build professional apps, has raised $2.3 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Latin America Fund.

Bruno Vieira Costa founded Rio de Janeiro-based Abstra in March of 2020. Costa graduated from college in 2018 and already has one startup sale under his belt. The serial entrepreneur, who says he’s been programming since he was seven years old, previously co-founded and served as CTO to an edtech startup, PaperX. That company sold to the larger, venture-backed edtech Descomplica when Costa was 23 years old. Before college, he had also co-founded a game studio called Sinextra that he says “had some huge Brazilian customers.”

His goal with Abstra is simple: to help people make apps without coding. It is, in particular, good for agencies who want to deliver faster results or for non-technical departments that need to iterate faster but depend on centralized engineering teams to implement everything, according to Costa. With Abstra, designers and junior programmers can build professional websites and apps “much faster than senior developers in bigger companies,” Costa said.

“We allow easy-to-use customization without the UI limitations that no-code tools commonly have,” he added.

While no-code is supposed to already be easy, Costa believes that some no-code tools struggle to serve designers because they need a lot of fine tuning while having no coding skills.

“Some are too technical while others are just assembling pre-built interfaces,” he said. “We are developing a mechanism that tackles both problems in that it is easy to use and flexible.”

Abstra is focused on late-/growth-stage tech companies and enterprise IT consulting companies. So far, the startup is growing MRR (monthly recurring revenue) 45% on average and has landed 11 customers, including Accenture, Stone and Descomplica. The startup participated in Y Combinator’s spring 2021 batch before catching SoftBank’s eye. Iporanga, Alexia Ventures and some angels have also put money in the company.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, every business has had “to go somewhat digital.”

“This exploded the demand for software production,” Costa told TechCrunch. “But there are just not enough developers available. So no-code was hugely beneficial with this.”

The young startup got the opportunity to pitch Accenture, a consulting firm that had over $50 billion in revenue in 2021, because Costa had a friend in common with some people who worked there.

“I showed our results from previous clients and a product demo and they decided to run a pilot at that same meeting,” Costa told TechCrunch. “They are now one of our most active users. As an enterprise consulting firm, using tools like ours makes them much more competitive.”

Alexia Ventures' Patrick Arippol told TechCrunch that his firm believes that the "no and low code opportunity set is in its early days."

"Abstra’s initial product showed much promise and potential at a global level, based on early customer feedback and on the product’s architecture and underlying premises," he wrote via email.

The startup plans to use the new capital primarily toward beefing up its current nine-person staff, particularly across its engineering, marketing, sales and operations teams.

Recommended Stories

  • Consumer Demand Remains Strong Even as Covid Cases Rise. That’s Good News.

    U.S. consumer demand remains strong, even if rising Covid case counts have curtailed economic activity. This bodes well for the post-Covid recovery.

  • Kick off the new year with a killer soundbar — here are the best deals right now at Amazon

    Save up to 43 percent on bestselling sound bars on Amazon for the new year.

  • The Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

    Preparing your home for sale is no easy feat. Even if you've kept it in relatively good condition over the years, you have to ask yourself, will buyers, real estate agents and appraisers be wowed?...

  • 5 Noise-Canceling Headphones That Robb Report Editors Tried—and Love

    Five sets of cans that will help you block out sounds so you can focus on the task at hand.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Twitter completes sale of MoPub to AppLovin for $1.05 billion

    Twitter announced today it has completed the sale of its mobile ad platform, MoPub, to the mobile game maker and marketing software provider AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash. The deal was first announced in October 2021, following Twitter's reveal of its plan to double its revenue by 2023 to reach $7.5 billion or more. While MoPub had helped Twitter generate approximately $188 million in annual revenue in 2020, Twitter now sees more potential in developing other areas of its business amid its accelerated product development.

  • World Premiere at CES 2022: Blickfeld announces industry-first smart 3D LiDAR alongside launch of Percept software to mark beginning of a new LiDAR era

    At CES 2022, Blickfeld, the Munich-based start-up developing breakthrough high performance and mass-producible LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensing technology, today launched its groundbreaking perception software, Percept. Designed for Blickfeld's Cube sensor range for industry use, Percept includes functions like movement-based detection and tracking of objects, object classification and counting, zone occupancy detection, and zone entry detection with integrated alarm generation. This

  • Redditors listed their favorite iPhone features that no one talks about

    Every year, Apple introduces dozens of new iPhone features that, more often than not, fly under the radar. While Apple naturally highlights a select few of these features during its WWDC and iPhone unveiling events, I’ve always wondered why Apple doesn’t have a webpage that lists some amazing iPhone features that, for whatever reason, are … The post Redditors listed their favorite iPhone features that no one talks about appeared first on BGR.

  • Can fitness apps be as effective as a personal trainer?

    A growing number of fitness apps use artificial intelligence software to personalise workouts.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Cryptocurrency Burning Definition

    Coin burning could help control the circulating supply of digital tokens; it can also help the developers adjust a token's dollar value.

  • Iveco Falls on Debut After Split to Navigate Truck Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- CNH Industrial NV’s truck and bus division Iveco Group NV declined during its first day of trading that valued the company at about 3.9 billion euros ($4.4 billion), weeks after a similar move by Daimler AG’s truck unit to better face the industry’s deep technology shifts. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Ada

  • Jefferies staff to go remote until end Jan, financial offices empty out

    A number of other banks have asked staff to work remotely for the beginning of the year due to the latest surge in cases. "Realistically, we do not foresee us all having a safe opportunity to be together in our offices until at least Monday, January 31st," Jefferies CEO Richard Handler said in the message. Jefferies had called its staff back to offices in October, but was forced to return to work-from-home in December due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

  • EXCHANGE LISTING, LLC ADVISES FINGERMOTION, INC. AND HELPS SECURE NASDAQ UPLISTING

    Fast growth tech company with China-based operations has core competency in mobile payment recharge platform solutions

  • How GM Makes Money: Vehicle Sales and Financing

    General Motors Co. (GM) makes money through its sales of vehicles and its financing business but is transforming its production to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Piper Sandler Bumps Up McDonald's Price Target By 21%

    Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan upgraded McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $282, up from $232, implying a 5.21% upside. The analyst said recent survey work had left her "incrementally confident" around McDonald's "industry-leading" ability to deliver on consumers' preference for drive-thru experiences and elevated demand for a core hamburger and chicken cuisine categories. While the cost pressures and operational challenges facing the broader

  • Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers

    Jet engine maker Safran believes the worst of the crisis in aviation caused by COVID-19 is over, and plans to hire 12,000 people worldwide this year to build its capacity back up, its chief executive told a French newspaper. Safran is the world's third largest aerospace contractor and with General Electric it co-produces engines for Airbus and Boeing aircraft. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Safran, along with most other players in the sector, reduced capacity and cut some jobs in response to the sharp downturn in orders from airlines.

  • These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most

    DEEP DIVE As the coronavirus pandemic has stretched out, investors have continued to pour money into stocks, in part because the alternatives have been dismal. Why bother with 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds that yield a paltry 1.

  • U.S. Stocks Fluctuate After Huge Year; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities drifted while Treasuries extended losses as traders braced for the start of a potentially volatile year and three expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery Record Wit

  • Private Equity Lines Up for Coal ‘Bonanza’ Left by Public Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms are lining up to take on the dirty -- and highly profitable -- assets being divested by publicly traded commodity producers as the world grapples to decarbonize.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery R