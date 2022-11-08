U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,828.11
    +21.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +333.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,616.20
    +51.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.85
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0070
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5200
    -0.1430 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,519.04
    -2,060.56 (-10.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.87
    -32.04 (-6.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,907.00
    +34.89 (+0.13%)
     

Brazil's Bradesco quarterly profit dips, outlook on loan provisions worsens

Peter Frontini
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a smartphone with displayed Banco Bradesco logo

By Peter Frontini

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA on Tuesday reported a 22.8% drop in third-quarter recurring net profit and raised its forecast for set-aside funds that may be needed to cover bad loans.

Bradesco's recurring net profit totaled 5.22 billion reais ($1.01 billion), coming in below a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 6.76 billion reais.

The lender also raised its expectation for the amount of money it will set aside for non-performing loans this year. It now expects to hold provisions in the range of 25.5-27.5 billion reais, as high interest rates have caused a deterioration in asset quality.

During the July to September period, Bradesco set aside 7.27 billion reais, more than double the amount compared to a year ago.

Brazil's second largest private lender claimed the increase in provisions reflects a higher turnover in more profitable and riskier operations.

In September, Brazil's central bank paused an aggressive monetary tightening cycle, leaving its key Selic interest rate at 13.75% after 12 consecutive hikes. The central bank's rate-setting committee also left its benchmark rate unchanged in October.

Bradesco said its 90-day loan default ratio was 3.9% at the end of September, a 1.3 percentage point growth from a year earlier and 0.4 points above the second quarter ratio.

"We observed the delinquency concentrated in individuals, in the lines of mass market loans, and in companies, substantially in micro and small-sized firms," said the lender.

Its consolidated loan book grew 13.6% to 878.57 billion reais, mainly driven by credit card transactions, personal and payroll-deductible loans.

Net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, from clients grew 24.7% to 17.53 billion reais.

Return on average equity (ROAE), a key metric for profitability, came in at 13%, well below last quarter's 18.1%.

($1 = 5.1440 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Lisa Shumaker and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Cranberries, According to a Dietitian

    Cranberries may not be your go-to fruit, but there is good reason to frequently incorporate this tart berry into your meal and snack rotation. While often associated with juice, cranberry sauce, and other sugary recipes, cranberries aren't usually thought of as being as healthy as other fruits.However, cranberries are in fact packed with many valuable nutrients, like antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber, all of which have many positive health benefits. When you eat cranberries, you'll be loading u

  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 85% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls Curtiss-Wright Corporation ( NYSE:CW ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • 20 Healthy Shrimp Recipes That Take 15 Minutes (or Less!)

    Time is one of the most precious commodities on a busy weeknight, but eating a healthy dinner is important too. To avoid running to your delivery app of choice or picking up another bag of greasy fast food on the way home from work, you need to have some quick-cooking recipes in your back pocket. If you have some shrimp in the freezer and these quick shrimp recipes on hand, you're only 15 minutes away from a healthy meal.Shrimp, the most popular seafood in the U.S., can be stashed in the freezer

  • 7 Weight Loss Habits of the Biggest Losers

    The latest diet or fitness fad always receives a lot of attention. Why? It's human nature to believe that a lean, attractive spokesperson on TV or online holds the secret to rapid weight loss. What works for one may not be as effective for someone else, which is why diet tricks fail so often. It's like one pull on a slot machine: very low odds of success. But in the weight loss gamble, you'll increase your odds of payout if you bet on trying several complementary strategies that have worked for

  • 5 Most Overpriced Sandwich Chains, According to Customers

    Leading fast-food chains have been slowly but steadily increasing their menu prices in the past year. Both McDonald's and Chipotle dialed up their rates in 2021 (6% and 10%, respectively), and Wendy's and Starbucks are scheduled to make further adjustments to pricing in the coming months.While consumers have mostly gone along with the price increases so far, things may be reaching a tipping point, especially when it comes to some of the simplest, most basic items like sandwiches.According to For

  • These Popular Midwestern Grocery Stores Will No Longer Exist Come 2025

    Shoppers in the Midwest take note: Your local supermarket may no longer exist in a few short years. But the news isn't all bad—rather than disappearing, your go-to grocery store will simply be rebranded.According to Supermarket News, SpartanNash, a Michigan-based company that operates over 147 grocery stores in nine states, is betting on the simplification of its brands to accelerate growth. During a recent update to the investors, the food distributor and grocery store retailer announced plans

  • XPO Logistics Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$3.04b (down 7.0% from 3Q 2021...

  • Lyft's top-line earnings is 'not overly impressing': Analyst

    D.A. Davidson Senior Research Analyst Tom White sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Lyft's third-quarter earnings miss, project development as the ride-share company competes with Uber, and inflation.

  • Costco Just Lowered the Price of This Super Popular Item

    If there's one Costco product that took social media by storm, it's the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks.Since being described as a Chick-fil-A chicken nugget dupe in January of 2021, the popular frozen food has drawn in crowds, flown off the shelves, and, unfortunately, gotten more expensive.But now, Costco is lessening some of the burden on shoppers' wallets by lowering the cost of the four-pound bag of chicken nuggets to $17.99. The wholesale club initially shared the news on F

  • DoubleVerify stock rises following outlook hike

    DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the digital media analytics company hiked its annual guidance based on its third-quarter performance.

  • Placer DA won’t charge former Placer CEO Todd Leopold in crash that killed 18-year-old

    “Given the facts revealed by the investigation to date, there is no evidence of any criminal or wrongful intent on the part of the driver.”

  • Occidental Petroleum stock dips on mixed third-quarter earnings, increased guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Occidental Petroleum's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Crypto sell-off sparked by FTX’s agreement to Binance buyout

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Lucid Falls After Maker of Luxury EVs Misses Profit Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. shares fell in late trading after third-quarter sales and earnings trailed estimates and reservations declined for the company’s luxury electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsStocks Notch Three-Day Rally Ahead of Vot

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Riot Blockchain Are Falling Today

    The entire crypto industry, from cryptocurrencies to crypto stocks, was incredibly volatile this morning amid rumors that the large crypto exchange FTX was facing insolvency. Then, after a run on the exchange, FTX struck a deal to sell its non-U.S. operations to the crypto exchange Binance. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) also saw its shares trade as much as 17% lower today before cutting those losses in half.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    Tech stocks continue to experience a bear market. Numerous growth tech stocks have fallen by more than 75% from their highs, and even some large-caps lost more than half of their value. This makes tech-oriented financial stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) all the more uncommon.