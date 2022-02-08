Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growth between 10%-14% in 2022

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Bradesco said on Tuesday it expected its loan portfolio to grow 10% to 14% this year, in addition to a 2% to 6% increase in its fee income.

In a securities filing released almost simultaneously with its fourth-quarter 2021 results, the bank also forecast its expenses for loan-loss provisions to be in the range of 15 billion reais to 19 billion reais in 2022.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini)