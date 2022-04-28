U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,283.42
    +99.46 (+2.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,882.68
    +580.75 (+1.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,834.92
    +345.99 (+2.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.79
    +19.75 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.32
    +2.30 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.60
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.28 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0410 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2472
    -0.0070 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0280
    +2.5840 (+2.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,946.83
    +821.32 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.02
    +13.18 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Brazil's ex-president Lula's rights violated in corruption probe - U.N. committee

·1 min read

GENEVA, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights committee said on Thursday that corruption proceedings against former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that led to his imprisonment and prevented him from running for the top job in 2018 violated due process.

"These procedural violations rendered Lula's prohibition to run for president arbitrary and therefore in violation of his political rights, including his right to run for office," according to a statement on behalf of the committee of independent experts.

Brazil's Supreme Court last year confirmed a decision to annul Lula's convictions and the leftist candidate is currently the frontrunner ahead of an October election. [nL2N2WN10I (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin becomes official currency in Central African Republic

    The Central Africa Republic is one of the world's poorest countries, and is a close Russian ally.

  • NASA just extended these 8 planetary science missions

    NASA has extended a total of eight planetary science missions after careful evaluation of each one. The missions extended include the Mars Odyssey, Mars Reconnaissance Orbit, MAVEN, Mars Science Laboratory (and the Curiosity Rover), InSight lander, Luna Reconnaissance Orbit, OSIRIS-REx, and New Horizons. Repurposing for new missions NASA says it completed a “thorough evaluation” of … The post NASA just extended these 8 planetary science missions appeared first on BGR.

  • Brexit import checks delayed for fourth time

    New post-Brexit controls, due in July, are postponed amid rising inflation and supply chain disruption.

  • ‘It’s a long path forward,’ Blinken tells U.S. senators as Haiti gang conflict intensifies

    An ongoing conflict between heavily armed Haitian gangs on the eastern outskirts of Port-au-Prince has left at least 18 civilians dead, and forced several hundred individuals, including children, from their homes, the country’s Office of Civil Protection and United Nations humanitarian organization said.

  • UN secretary-general: Putin meeting ‘very useful’

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a new interview that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week was “very useful” as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stretches into its third month. “I think it was a very useful meeting,” Guterres told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “First of all … it was possible…

  • Former CIA Director Warns Of Putin's Next Move In Ukraine

    The Russian president knows his invasion plan has "completely collapsed," said former intelligence chief John Brennan.

  • Boeing CEO knocks planemaker's deal with Trump on Air Force One

    Boeing said Wednesday it recorded a $660 million charge in its development of Air Force One as its chief executive questioned the planemaker's U.S. presidential aircraft deal. In December 2016, then U.S. President-elect Donald Trump extracted a promise from then Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg that the cost of replacing Air Force One would not exceed $4 billion. Trump had earlier urged the government to cancel purchase of Boeing's new Air Force One saying it was "ridiculous" and too expensive.

  • The economic war against Russia is getting hot

    Markets have stabilized since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. But the economic war may just be getting started.

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • Republicans target pause on student loan payments

    The pause's extension from the beginning of May to the end of August will add an estimated $20 billion to the deficit.

  • Biden looking at forgiving most fed student loan debt, says Hispanic Caucus

    He shared his plans during a 90-minute White House meeting with the Hispanic Caucus Monday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Spews Head-Spinning Double Talk To Laura Ingraham

    The embattled far-right House member tried to explain her "Marshall law" text and we're confused.

  • Putin natgas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

    Cutting off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria cost Russian President Vladimir Putin very little — but it is adding stress on European countries wrestling over how to reduce energy imports that are feeding the Kremlin's war chest and keep a united front on the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Are Rocking Wednesday Morning

    Wednesday dawned bright for Chinese tech stocks, with shares of e-commerce company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) rising 7% through 10:15 a.m. ET. Online streamers and mobile gaming providers iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), meanwhile, gained 6.6% and 8%, respectively. China's economy grew 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022, which sounds pretty good, but is quite a slowdown from the 8.1% growth shown over the course of 2021, causing some consternation within the Chinese government.

  • Yen’s Historic Fall Signals Rewrite of Global Currency Playbook

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s plunge to a 20-year low threatens to leave it significantly weaker for years to come, shaking up global money flows and undermining Japan’s efforts to get its fragile economy back on track.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland

  • US tries to seize yacht in Fiji. But which oligarch owns it?

    A judge in Fiji is due to rule Tuesday on whether U.S. authorities can seize the luxurious superyacht Amadea — worth some $325 million — which has been stopped from leaving the South Pacific nation because of its links to Russia. Is the real owner Suleiman Kerimov? Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician, was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 for alleged money laundering and has faced further sanctions from Canada, Europe and Britain after Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Report: Yellow got $700M loan despite objections from Defense Department

    Trump administration officials pushed for a $700 million loan to Yellow Corp. despite objections from the Defense Department, according to findings from a House subcommittee.

  • They Flooded Their Own Village, and Kept the Russians at Bay

    DEMYDIV, Ukraine — They pull up soggy linoleum from their floors, and fish potatoes and jars of pickles from submerged cellars. They hang out waterlogged rugs to dry in the pale spring sunshine. All around Demydiv, a village north of Kyiv, Ukraine, residents have been grappling with the aftermath of a severe flood, which under ordinary circumstances would have been yet another misfortune for a people under attack by Russia. This time, though, it was a tactical victory. The Ukrainians flooded the

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Seeks Aid, Power to Seize Russian Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is seeking $33 billion in additional aid to Ukraine and new authority from Congress to seize and sell property linked to wealthy allies of President Vladimir Putin, as the Russian military intensifies its offensive. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay De