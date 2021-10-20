U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,319.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,403.75
    +5.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.30
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    -0.92 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.50
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.66
    -0.65 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4670
    +0.1070 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,935.24
    +1,726.93 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,482.62
    +19.26 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.91
    +5.38 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Brazil's Hash raises $40M in a round led by QED and Kaszek for its white-label payments software

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Hash, a payment infrastructure fintech, announced today that it has raised $40 million in a Series C funding round co-led by QED Investors and Kaszek.

The raise comes just six months after the Brazilian startup raised $15 million in Series B financing led by Alexandria, Virginia-based QED, and brings its total raised to nearly $59 million since its 2017 inception. Endeavor Scale-Up Ventures also put money in the round.

Hash offers “end-to-end” payment infrastructure for non-financial B2B companies looking to offer banking services -- from point-of-sale (POS) software and mobile applications to dashboards and payments. Its white-label software builds customized payment services, focusing on B2B companies with large customer chains and partners.

Engineer João Miranda, founder and CEO of Hash, said that since the company's last raise, it has grown its number of transactions by “6x” while doubling its client base to 16. Over the past year, Hash has seen 10x growth in POS transactions, and Miranda anticipates it will top $275 million in total payment volume by year’s end.

The company’s self-proclaimed mission is to “decentralize” financial services, with an emphasis on SMEs.

“We provide financial infrastructure for B2B companies to embed payments solutions into their own custom ecosystems,” he said. “By doing this, those companies are offering better, and more competitive, solutions for SMBs inside their ecosystem.”

Hash's 16 direct customers use its infrastructure to provide financial services to their own customers, which are SMEs. Currently, more than 16,000 SMEs are using its software.

Hash, according to Miranda, aims to offer a “complete” payment services infrastructure with the goal of helping provide businesses with a new source of revenue.

“We understand that each sector, each ecosystem in the market, has its own specificities and necessities,” he told TechCrunch. “That’s why we use proprietary technology, capable of adapting to different market verticals.”

Hash
Hash

Hash CEO and founder João Miranda/Paulo Vitale©All Rights reserved

The startup plans to use its new capital to grow “even further” in the markets it’s already in, either geographically or by segment. Today, Hash operates only in Brazil. Its goal is to expand throughout the "entire national territory, which is huge and has great growth potential," Miranda said.

Down the line, it wants to enable more financial services on top of its payments volume, such as credit, loans and card issuance infrastructure. Hash also plans, as most startups that have raised funding, to do more hiring. It’s already grown its headcount to nearly 170 compared to 74 a year ago. Its goal is to have 190 employees by year’s end.

Santiago Fossatti, a partner at Kaszek, believes that Hash is “capable of solving several pains” in the industry while still “adding real value” to the business of its customers.

"Hash is on its way to play an important role in the payments industry and become a reference in Latin America,” he added.

Calling the market opportunity “massive,” QED Investors partner Mike Packer believes that the main difference between Hash and others in the space is its “ability to combine the best technology with a unique perspective of how to integrate payments into their partners’ business models.”

Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Bitcoin nears all-time high on heels of ETF excitement

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • European earnings roll call sees Nestlé shares rise, while ASML, Akzo Nobel fall

    European stocks struggle as a big batch of earnings roll out and with more worrying inflation signals, this time out of Germany.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Excitement Builds As Big Oil Prepares To Release Earnings

    arnings season is finally upon us and analysts are expecting some big performances from the oil majors, with high oil and gas prices providing the companies with plenty of profit