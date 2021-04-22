U.S. markets close in 1 hour

Brazil's Loft adds $100M to its accounts, $700M to its valuation in a single month

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Nearly exactly one month ago, digital real estate platform Loft announced it had closed on $425 million in Series D funding led by New York-based D1 Capital Partners. The round included participation from a mix of new and existing investors such as DST, Tiger Global, Andreessen Horowitz, Fifth Wall and QED, among many others.

At the time, Loft was valued at $2.2 billion, a huge jump from its being just near unicorn territory in January 2020. The round marked one of the largest ever for a Brazilian startup.

Now, today, São Paulo-based Loft has announced an extension to that round with the closing of $100 million in additional funding that values the company at $2.9 billion. This means that the 3-year-old startup has increased its valuation by $700 million in a matter of weeks.

Baillie Gifford led the Series D-2 round, which also included participation from Tarsadia, Flight Deck, Caffeinated and others. Individuals also put money in the extension, including the founders of Better (Zach Frenkel), GoPuff, Instacart, Kavak and Sweetgreen.

Loft has seen great success in its efforts to serve as a “one-stop shop” for Brazilians to help them manage the home buying and selling process.

Image courtesy of Loft

In 2020, Loft saw the number of listings on its site increase “10 to 15 times,” according to co-founder and co-CEO Mate Pencz. Today, the company actively maintains more than 13,000 property listings in approximately 130 regions across São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, partnering with more than 30,000 brokers. Not only are more people open to transacting digitally, more people are looking to buy versus rent in the country.

“We did more than 6x YoY growth with many thousands of transactions over the course of 2020,” Pencz told TechCrunch at the time of the company’s last raise. “We’re now growing into the many tens of thousands, and soon hundreds of thousands, of active listings.”

Real estate platform Loft raises $425M at a $2.2B valuation in one of Brazil’s largest venture rounds

The decision to raise more capital so soon was due to a variety of factors. For one, Loft has received “overwhelming investor interest” even after “a very, very oversubscribed main round,” Pencz said.

“We have seen a continued acceleration in our market share growth, especially in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the two markets we currently operate in,” he added. “We saw an opportunity to grow even faster with additional capital.”

Pencz also pointed out that Baillie Gifford has relatively large minimum check size requirements, which led to the extension being conducted at a higher price and increased the total round size “by quite a bit to be able to accommodate them.”

While the company was less forthcoming about its financials as of late, it told me last year that it had notched “over $150 million in annualized revenues in its first full year of operation” via more than 1,000 transactions.

The company’s revenues and GMV (gross merchandise value) “increased significantly” in 2020, according to Pencz, who declined to provide more specifics. He did say those figures are “multiples higher from where they were,” and that Loft has “a very clear horizon to profitability.”

Pencz and Florian Hagenbuch founded Loft in early 2018 and today serve as its co-CEOs. The aim of the platform, in the company’s words, is “bringing Latin American real estate into the e-commerce age by developing online alternatives to analogue legacy processes and leveraging data to create transparency in highly opaque markets.” The U.S. real estate tech company with the closest model to Loft’s is probably Zillow, according to Pencz.

In the United States, prospective buyers and sellers have the benefit of MLSs, which in the words of the National Association of Realtors, are private databases that are created, maintained and paid for by real estate professionals to help their clients buy and sell property. Loft itself spent years and many dollars in creating its own such databases for the Brazilian market. Besides helping people buy and sell homes, it offers services around insurance, renovations and rentals.

In 2020, Loft also entered the mortgage business by acquiring one of the largest mortgage brokerage businesses in Brazil. The startup now ranks among the top-three mortgage originators in the country, according to Pencz. When it comes to helping people apply for mortgages, he likened Loft to U.S.-based Better.com.

This latest financing brings Loft’s total funding raised to an impressive $800 million. Other backers include Brazil’s Canary and a group of high-profile angel investors such as Max Levchin of Affirm and PayPal, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger and David Vélez, CEO and founder of Brazilian fintech Nubank. In addition, Loft has also raised more than $100 million in debt financing through a series of publicly listed real estate funds.

Loft plans to use its new capital in part to expand across Brazil and eventually in Latin America and beyond. The company is also planning to explore more M&A opportunities.

This article was updated post-publication to reflect accurate investor information

Latin America’s digital transformation is making up for lost time

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates went on its biggest Treasury-buying spree on record in February, purchasing more of the safe-haven securities than China in one of the worst months for U.S. debt markets in years.The Gulf nation, OPEC’s third-biggest crude producer, raised its stockpile by about $17 billion to $50.6 billion, making it the largest buyer after the U.K. that month, according to U.S. Treasury Department data. A spokesperson for the UAE central bank declined to make any immediate comment Wednesday.Though the UAE, whose capital Abu Dhabi accounts for almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves, may have built up enough of a buffer to commit more if its dollar earnings to the $21 trillion Treasuries market, it came as prices tumbled amid growing expectations of a global economic rebound. U.S. debt dropped 1.8% in February, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbing about 34 basis points, its sharpest increase since November 2016.“Other than the fact that rates were higher and that is the deepest and most liquid market, I wouldn’t know any other reason” why the government would boost purchases, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital.The move took UAE holdings to levels last seen in 2019 before the global pandemic and the crash in oil prices. China bought $9 billion of Treasuries in February to bring its total to $1.1 trillion, the highest since mid-2019. The country’s holdings are second only to Japan, which holds almost $1.3 trillion.Although a recovery in oil has been a boon across the energy-rich Middle East, the windfall may be even bigger for the UAE since it needs one of the lowest crude prices to balance its budget. Other top oil exporters in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, cut back their Treasury holdings in February.The official tally may not accurately reflect the true size of a country’s holdings if they are held by banks in foreign countries.Like many of its regional peers, the UAE needs to have sufficient reserves to maintain confidence in its currency peg to the dollar. The central bank’s gross international reserves rose to almost 389 billion dirhams ($105.9 billion) in February, from 381.9 billion dirhams a month earlier.The International Monetary Fund estimates the UAE central bank’s reserves will reach $119 billion this year, in addition to more than $1 trillion in assets managed by the country’s wealth funds.Treasuries extended their declines in March, with the 10-year yield jumping a further 34 basis points to 1.74%. The yield was at 1.58% as of 10:39 a.m. in London Wednesday.(Adds China ranking, Japan’s holdings in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.