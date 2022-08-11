U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,210.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,307.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,322.00
    +10.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.50
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.04
    -0.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0312
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    +0.1020 (+3.66%)
     

  • Vix

    20.20
    +0.46 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2270
    +0.2280 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,959.66
    -188.56 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.49
    -6.25 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,384.38
    +565.05 (+2.03%)
     

Brazil's Petrobras puts potash mining rights up for sale

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia
  • PBR-A

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras said on Thursday it has begun the process of looking for bidders for its potassium mining rights in the Amazon basin.

The asset is composed of eight mining concessions, four mining requests already granted and 22 requests for research which are still pending authorization.

Interest in potash mines in Brazil is growing as the mineral is a key fertilizer and the Ukraine war has highlighted the country's dependence on imports of the product. Brazil's farm sector relies on imports for 85% of its fertilizer use.

In March, Verde Agritech PLC said its board approved accelerated investment so it can boost output capacity and become Brazil's largest potash producer.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb and Tom Hogue)

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year, easing concerns about consumption.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneWest Texas Intermediate futures