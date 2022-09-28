U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

Brazos Residential Hires Monarch Investment & Management Group Veteran as Chief Investment Officer

·2 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private equity firm specializing in multifamily investments, has announced the hiring of Blake Shannon, a Monarch Investment & Management Group veteran, as the firm's Chief Investment Officer.

Blake Shannon

Mr. Shannon brings over a decade of private equity multifamily real estate experience

Mr. Shannon brings over a decade of private equity multifamily real estate experience and most recently served as an Asset Manager at Monarch Investment and Management Group, one of the largest owners of multifamily real estate in the country. While at Monarch, Blake was responsible for all acquisitions, dispositions, financing, and operations for the company's Texas and Oklahoma regions.

"We could not be more thrilled to have Blake join our executive team," explains James Roberts, Managing Partner and Cofounder. "I am confident that he will be an integral component in the firm's growth and success moving forward and is a powerful addition to what I believe to be one of the strongest, most skilled real estate investment and operation teams in the industry."

Mr. Shannon brings a unique ability to navigate nuanced transactions and locate opportunities in today's evolving multifamily environment. His multifaceted background gives Brazos a competitive advantage when targeting opportunistic acquisitions for its investment partners.

Founded in 2022, Brazos Residential owns, operates, and manages multifamily real estate assets for institutional and high-net-worth investors across the country. The firm holds over 1,700 multifamily units across the American sunbelt predominately located in Texas and North Carolina. Brazos employs a dynamic team of real estate, private equity, accounting, and capital market professionals and controls over $215 million in multifamily real estate investments.

For more information, please contact Taylor Leander, Director of Investor Relations, at Investors@BrazosResidential.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazos-residential-hires-monarch-investment--management-group-veteran-as-chief-investment-officer-301635953.html

SOURCE Brazos Residential

