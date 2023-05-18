BRC Asia Limited (SGX:BEC) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

The analysts covering BRC Asia Limited (SGX:BEC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from BRC Asia's four analysts is for revenues of S$1.5b in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 9.2% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to sink 15% to S$0.24 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of S$1.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.27 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 8.1% to S$1.94, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on BRC Asia, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at S$2.20 and the most bearish at S$1.66 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that BRC Asia is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 9.2% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 24% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.6% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that BRC Asia's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of BRC Asia.

