BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BRC Asia is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = S$97m ÷ (S$952m - S$495m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, BRC Asia has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured BRC Asia's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering BRC Asia for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at BRC Asia are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 28%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that BRC Asia has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 52%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, BRC Asia has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 103% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, BRC Asia does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

