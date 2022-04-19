U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

BRC Recovery Centers Announces new President and Chief Clinical Officer

·3 min read

MANOR, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Recovery Centers is proud to announce the appointment of Amanda (Mandy) Baker, MS, LCDC to President and Chief Clinical Officer, overseeing all business and clinical aspects of the company. Mandy has proven herself a leader in the clinical and business side in the recovery industry. Her experience working with prestigious treatment facilities and collegiate programs, helping people of all ages to find recovery, makes her a prime candidate to be running all business and clinical operations for BRC Healthcare. Mandy's leadership skills will allow us to deliver the commitment to clients and provide a set of life skills which will be incorporated and assimilated into their minds and hearts and allow them to recreate and reclaim their lives.

"Mandy's experience, energy and clinical knowledge makes her the perfect person to lead and grow BRC into the premier recovery healthcare organization we have always envisioned it to become." ~ Jeffrey Stevenson, VSS Capital Partners** Managing Partner

BRC Recovery, founded in 2006, is a chronic relapse addiction treatment center which provides clinically advanced treatment for all addictions. BRC offers high levels of structure and discipline, a 12-step immersion, proven psychological treatment, and multi-disciplinary approached to treating trauma. BRC Family of Programs serves clients across the United States with its continuum of care in their facilities in Texas and Tennessee.

"Over 20 million Americans battle with a substance disorder. We acquired BRC Recovery to expand on both its programs and footprint in the United States to help that population live an addiction free life. Mandy Baker is a seasoned pro that has both deep clinical knowledge and is a talented business and operations leader. We are thrilled to have Mandy lead and transform BRC into the platform company we have set out to build." ~ Dr. Kapila Ratnam, NewSpring Healthcare* General Partner

Mandy is a 16 year industry veteran who received her Masters of Science in Human Development from Texas Tech University and is completing her dissertation in Human Development from Texas Tech University. Her deep understanding and study of the 18-27 year old demographic has resulted in numerous publications in academic journals, books, curricula, and popular press outlets.

"I am thrilled to have been recognized by the board of directors with this great honor to lead as new President and CCO. The vision of this company has inspired me from the day I started. My team is already in place and we have been implementing structural improvements that can elevate both our care and our stability for growth," ~Mandy Baker, BRC Recovery Centers President and CCO

*NewSpring Healthcare partners with management teams to accelerate the success of differentiated healthcare companies, delivering capital for growth, recapitalizations, and mergers & acquisitions. NewSpring Healthcare is part of NewSpring, which partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. We manage over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt.

**VSS is a private investment firm that invests in the healthcare, business services, and education industries. Headquartered in New York, VSS provides capital for growth financing, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through a focused add-on acquisition program. VSS makes privately negotiated investments across the capital structure and invests in situations requiring non-control or control equity, mezzanine securities, and structured equity securities. VSS has over three decades of experience, made investments in 93 portfolio companies with over 380 add-on acquisitions, and manages $4 billion in aggregate committed capital across 8 funds. For more information, please visit: www.vss.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:
BRC Recovery Centers
Mandy Baker, President and CCO
1-844-451-3757
Mbaker@brcrecovery.com

SOURCE: BRC Recovery Centers

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brc-recovery-centers-announces-new-president-and-chief-clinical-officer-301528155.html

SOURCE BRC Recovery Centers

