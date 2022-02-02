U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.25
    +40.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,343.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,236.50
    +241.75 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.70
    +5.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.61
    +1.41 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.25
    -3.58 (-14.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2610
    -0.4210 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,714.16
    +26.54 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.92
    +9.92 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.88
    +55.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

BreachQuest Welcomes Sandy Dunn as Chief Information Security Officer

·3 min read

Industry Cybersecurity Veteran Joins Executive team of Leading Cyber Experts with Key Experience in Healthcare Market

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachQuest, the company revolutionizing incident response, today announced that cybersecurity veteran Sandy Dunn has joined its seasoned leadership team of industry experts as Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer (CIO / CSO). Dunn brings decades of experience to her role, where she is responsible for information technology initiatives and strategy. She also oversees the systems and security practices that are required to support BreachQuest's unique business goals and objectives as the company continues to develop its flagship incident preparedness platform and integrates with customers.

"I am thrilled to join BreachQuest, a company that is backed by a world-class team of leaders in cybersecurity," said Sandy Dunn, CISO, BreachQuest. "Having been in the cybersecurity industry for over 20 years, I already knew about the exceptional and talented people at the company before I joined. It was when I understood the BreachQuest advantage, value and vision that I wanted to be part of the team. BreachQuest is unique and extraordinary, both as a company and as a solution."

Prior to BreachQuest, Dunn was CISO at Blue Cross of Idaho. During her five years at the Healthcare corporation, she revolutionized their security practices, establishing and maintaining the enterprise-wide vision of security for the company to ensure information assets and sensitive customer data, such as protected health information (PHI), was secured. Before Blue Cross, Dunn spent nearly 15 years at Hewlett Packard (HP), developing her skills in cyber security through various security-focused roles.

Dunn is also currently an Adjunct Professor of Cybersecurity at Boise State University (BSU), is actively involved in the BSU Cybersecurity Consortium Advisory Group where she acts as an advisor in Healthcare and Banking, and is an Idaho Board Member for the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity.

"Sandy is a high impact cybersecurity leader who brings tremendous insight," said Shaun Gordon, co-founder and CEO of BreachQuest. "Her deep experience within the Healthcare industry will be instrumental in driving our security program forward and building trusted connections with users in these complex and tightly regulated markets."

Dunn joins BreachQuest at a time of immense growth for the company that announced its exit from stealth with a $4.4M in seed funding raised from Slow Ventures, Tinder Founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen and Lookout Founder Kevin Mahaffey in August 2021. Dunn's onboarding to the company compliments other key executive hires that have been made since the company launched, including: Shawn Melito, CRO, Lee Pitman, SVP - Global Head of Response Services, Mark Olsen - Global Director of Recovery & Remediation, and David Wiggett, Director – Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services. In addition, BreachQuest launched its Recovery and Remediation (R&R) business line in October 2021 and, separately, entry into the EMEA market with expanded support for Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) and R&R services.

For more information on BreachQuest, please visit: https://www.breachquest.com/.

About BreachQuest

BreachQuest is reimagining incident response with an elite team of cybersecurity veterans, including former NSA, DoD and US Cyber Command operators that have serviced more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100. BreachQuest was founded in response to the growing threat of ransomware, offering organizations the ability to minimize the cost and downtime associated with breaches through a re-engineered approach to incident response and recovery. Built around the proprietary PRIORI Platform, BreachQuest improves organization's security posture with automated end-to-end readiness and response capabilities which enhances cyber resilience and reduces attacker dwell time. To learn more about BreachQuest, visit: https://breachquest.com/.

Press Contact

Nate Hawthorne
Lumina Communications for BreachQuest
BreachQuest@luminapr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breachquest-welcomes-sandy-dunn-as-chief-information-security-officer-301473570.html

SOURCE BreachQuest

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • Is Nvidia Stock Too Expensive?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices reached an all-time (split-adjusted) high of $346 in November after reporting another blockbuster quarter of earnings. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended Oct. 31), the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist reported adjusted earnings growth of 60% year over year, driven by gains across its data center and gaming segments. The continued expansion of the data center industry will be key to that, since it's the company's fastest-growing and highest-margin business.

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Google Stock Jumps As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Constellation completes separation from Exelon, announces $1M donation

    Constellation has officially completed its separation from Exelon and is now a Baltimore-based public company again for the first time since 2012.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) were tumbling 16.7% to $146.40 in premarket trading Wednesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours on Tuesday. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Dynatrace Stock Tumbles On Earnings Report, Guidance Under New CEO

    Dynatrace plunged after its fiscal Q3 earnings topped estimates while its revenue outlook fell slightly short of expectations. DT stock reported earnings under a new CEO.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • Marathon Petroleum stock surges after profit more than doubles expectations, $5 billion added to stock buyback program

    Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp shot up 3.9% toward a more-than three-year high after the oil refiner reported fourth-quarter profit that was more than double what was expected and also a big revenue beat, while also adding $5 billion to its stock buyback authorization. Net income shot up to $744 million, or $1.27 a share, from $285 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period, as the refining and marketing business swung to income of $881 million from a loss of $1.6 billion. Excluding

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2021 Enterprise Products Partners conference call. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Enterprise Products Partners conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)?

    If you want to know who really controls Bakkt Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:BKKT ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • A year on, GameStop champion Roaring Kitty is quiet - yet much richer

    A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses. Gill has returned to obscurity: albeit much richer thanks to his GameStop positions that at one point reached $48 million in value. The Massachusetts securities regulator is still probing Gill's activities around the Reddit rally, a spokeswoman said.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.