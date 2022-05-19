U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.25
    -39.50 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,104.00
    -336.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,830.75
    -104.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.70
    -15.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.26
    -4.33 (-3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.10
    +22.20 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.27 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0086 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7790
    -0.1070 (-3.71%)
     

  • Vix

    32.05
    +5.95 (+22.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2435
    +0.0092 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2020
    -1.0950 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,503.63
    -4.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.59
    -15.09 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.36
    -173.73 (-2.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Bread & Butter Wines Introduce Pinot Noir Canned Wine

·3 min read

Winery Aims to Not Overthink Wines On The Go

NAPA, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer activities, Bread & Butter Wines, the fastest growing top 10 wine brand in the $12-$14.99 category*, announces the launch of its newest addition to the portfolio, Bread & Butter Canned Pinot Noir ($4.99 a 250-ml. can; $19.99 a 4-pack), rolling out now nationwide.

Bread &amp; Butter Wines
Bread & Butter Wines

Bread & Butter Wines Aims to Not Overthink Wines On The Go

Fruit forward. Delicious. Smooth. These are some of words that come to mind for Bread & Butter California Pinot Noir, the #1 Pinot Noir in the $12 - $14.99 segment. Carefully crafted with the same dedication to quality and taste as the original Bread & Butter Pinot Noir in 750ml bottles, the new addition of Bread & Butter canned Pinot Noir is the perfect complement to ready-to-drink, on-the-go enthusiasts. It says, "Sip Me."

Bread & Butter Winemaker Linda Trotta says, "I am really happy with how this wine shows in cans. It tastes just the same as it does in bottles. Now it's even more simple to enjoy!"

This undeniably juicy Pinot Noir bursts with black cherries, raspberries, and a touch of cassis. Rich flavors of fresh fruit join with soft oak to create a beautifully long, smooth finish. It pairs well with everything from roasted vegetables and savory meats to on-the-go occasions including picnics and hikes.

"Canned wine is going mainstream," declares Jeff Ngo, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bread & Butter Wines. "With our existing bottle format of Bread & Butter Pinot Noir holding steadfast in the #1 spot in its segment along with the seasonal transition to spring and summer outdoor activities, we are seizing the opportunity with the launch of our beloved Pinot Noir in cans."

With so many things complicated in today's world, Bread & Butter Wines reminds customers that wine should not be one of them. Says Ngo, "Bread & Butter continues to win the hearts and palates of wine drinkers across the country. Consider this another high-quality example of a beloved Pinot Noir ready to be delight on-the-go enthusiasts."

Images: Dropbox

(*AC Nielsen Total Domestic Food & Liquor, $12-$14.99, latest 52Wk ending 2/26/2022).

About Bread & Butter Wines
At Bread & Butter, we believe good things shouldn't be complicated. Good things should just be Good. Honest. Simple. And the same goes for our wine. We make good, honest, delicious wines meant to be simply enjoyed. We know that a good bottle of wine is an easy, thoughtful thing in a world that's usually neither. So, if life doesn't suddenly get easier (and it won't), we are here to help you. All you need to do is pour a glass, sit down, and don't overthink it. As our award-winning veteran winemaker Linda Trotta says, "A good wine is a wine you like." It's time to leave the complexity to us and enjoy our classically-styled wines.

Bread & Butter Wines is the fastest-growing top 10 wine brand in the $12-$14.99 category**, and a three-time IMPACT Hot Brand winner. The wine brand's portfolio includes Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Prosecco. Find them nationwide for around $14.99.

www.breadandbutterwines.com. FB, IG: @BreadandButterWines

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bread--butter-wines-introduce-pinot-noir-canned-wine-301550801.html

SOURCE Bread & Butter Wines

Recommended Stories

  • Impossible Foods expands to Europe

    Impossible Foods Inc., the privately-held plant-based meat company long rumored as an IPO candidate, is making its European debut in the United Kingdom this week with the launch of Impossible Chicken Nuggets and Impossible Sausage Patties. Impossible Chicken Nuggets first launched in the U.S. late last year. The expansion comes as rival Beyond Meat Inc. struggles with lackluster sales and widening losses.

  • How to Store Mangoes the Right Way

    Yes, mangoes freeze well!

  • Ask a Beauty Editor: Should You Brush Your Teeth Before or After Breakfast?

    We’re clearing up the biggest debate of dentistry.

  • Man celebrates 50-year anniversary of eating McDonald’s Big Mac every day

    He had his first Big Mac on 17 May 1972

  • 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring

    Spring is just around the corner, which means warmer weather and more outdoor entertaining. If you'll be having more guests around -- or just want to stock up for your own family -- now is a good time...

  • 35 Incredibly Cool Charts About Cooking And Food That Will Make You So Much Smarter

    Reading this is like taking a cooking course in a five minutes.View Entire Post ›

  • This Was *The Biggest* Snack Trend The Year You Were Born

    What was the most popular snack the year you were born? Look back through the past 81 years of snack trends.

  • The best kitchen gadgets you can buy

    Here's a list of the best kitchen gadgets you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Bill Gates-backed fake meat company Impossible Foods to launch in Britain

    Company that partnered with Burger King for meat-free Whopper also eyes supermarket roll out

  • One Ingredient in Starbucks’ Chocolate Cream Cold Brew Makes All the Difference

    Earlier this month, Starbucks announced its drink of the summer: the new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with a creamy chocolate cold foam. The drink debuted just as Chicago saw its first stretch of 75-degree days—perfect timing for me, a sweaty woman in search of a cooling caffeine buzz. The stakes were high: Could the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew satisfy my caffeine needs without sending me into a dizzying sugar coma? I hauled it to my neighborhood Starbucks to

  • Dear Abby: Delicious dessert tastes best shared with company

    Reader is asking Abby for the recipe for Peanut Butter Pie.

  • How to make the most of that Instant Pot you just bought

    Here's a guide to how to use an Instant Pot, plus tips and tricks, as tested by Engadget editors.

  • Did God Create Us to Be Vegetarians?

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIn the 19th century, American cereal tycoons and literary giants found themselves embroiled in a dietary spat. Sylvester Graham, Presbyterian minister and inspiration for the crackers he inspired, and his friends John Harvey Kellogg, of cornflakes fame, and physician William Alcott advocated for a biblically inspired vegetarian diet. Meanwhile, American author Walt Whitman wrote no fewer than 13 essays advocating for a “manly” all-meat diet. A fe

  • This 4-Ingredient Anti-Inflammatory Dessert Recipe Tastes Just Like a Banana Split—Here's How to Make It

    You're going to have this air-fryer banana "sundae" recipe on repeat all summer long.

  • Hot Pockets Releases New 'Deliwich' Sandwiches — Their First-Ever Cold Pockets

    The Hot Pockets Deliwich is the first Hot Pockets product to not require heating

  • Analyst Report: Hormel Foods Corporation

    Hormel Foods is a protein-focused branded food company. Its brands include its namesake Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Dinty Moore, Applegate, Wholly Guacamole, and Skippy. The vast majority of the company’s revenue is U.S.-based: 64% U.S. retail, 28% U.S. food service, and 8% international. By product type, in fiscal 2021, 23% of revenue was shelf-stable foods, 18% was poultry (branded and commodity), 55% was other perishable food, and 3% was other, primarily nutritional products. The company holds the number-one market position in shelf-stable meat, shelf-stable ready meals, pepperoni, natural/organic deli meat, and guacamole and the number-two position in turkey, bacon, chilled ready meals, and peanut butter.

  • Costco Just Brought Back This Beloved Mini Bakery Item

    The Costco bakery is a snacking hot spot of activity where members' favorite items will abruptly disappear, only to casually make a resurgence months or years later—sometimes with some major changes. RELATED: These Are Costco's Most Popular Items Right NowThat's the case right now, as the beloved Snickerdoodle Mini Cakes that haven't been seen since last October were recently spotted by @Costcosisters, according to a post on Instagram. The cakes were at a Costco in Burbank, Calif., although one

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Non-Dairy Milk?

    The actor James Cromwell recently made news when he had a cow at a Manhattan's Starbucks. As part of a protest organized by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), the actor, known for his steely presence in "Succession" and "Green Mile," glued his hand to the counter. While wearing a "Free the Animals" t-shirt, he reportedly said "more than 13,000 customers have asked you," according to RetailWire.

  • Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

    If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...

  • Burger King Menu Delivers Nine New Whoppers

    Burger King has never been precious about its most-famous sandwich. The company has offered seemingly endless variations of the Whopper, ranging from truly ridiculous ideas to more practical ones, like the recent Whopper Melts. The Restaurant Brands International chain uses its signature sandwich to draw attention to its menu.