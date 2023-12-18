Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:BFH) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.9x Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 33x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Bread Financial Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

View our latest analysis for Bread Financial Holdings

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Bread Financial Holdings will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Bread Financial Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 33% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 62% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 16% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Bread Financial Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Bread Financial Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Bread Financial Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored.

If you're unsure about the strength of Bread Financial Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.