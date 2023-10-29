Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.21

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Bread Financial Holdings' stock price has reduced by 36% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Bread Financial Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Bread Financial Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 44.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 12%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Bread Financial Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Bread Financial Holdings has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $2.08 total annually to $0.84. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 60% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Bread Financial Holdings has seen earnings per share falling at 8.3% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Our Thoughts On Bread Financial Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Bread Financial Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Bread Financial Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

