Bread Improvers Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Lesaffre, Watson, Associated British Foods, Archer Daniels Midland & More

The growing need for bread improvers for enhancing the dough, sensory characteristics, taste, and shelf life are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Growing demand for emulsifiers largely in bakery applications is a significant factor fueling the market.

Apart from this, enzymes which are located in the outer layer of the grain kernel are responsible for holding the dough as well as reinforcing tolerance during the stages of manufacturing.

Emulsifiers also improve the gas impermeability of the membrane, thus making the dough less prone to machine-driven stress at times of molding, dividing, handling, etc.



The global bread improver market is segmented by ingredients into emulsifiers, enzymes, oxidizing agents, reducing agents, and others (hydrocolloids, whipping agents, etc.). The emulsifiers segment witnessed major market potential in 2021, as these are largely used to reduce the amount of fat in bakery products as they function as dough conditioners.

Emulsifiers allow oil and water to become finely dispersed in each other, thus creating a homogenous, stable, and smooth emulsion. Increasing instances of obesity across the globe are a major concern for all the key food manufacturers.

The packaged food industry has foreseen considerable growth due to changing consumer preferences towards packaged food and changes in eating habits. This is due to changing lifestyles of consumers such as the increasing number of working women, long working hours, and easy access to packaged food products which are available in a wide range of cuisines. Lecithin emulsifier plays a crucial role during the processing of packaged food. Thus, increasing demand for packaged food is in turn driving the emulsifier segment in the global bread improvers market.



Based on form, the market is segmented as powder, granular, and liquid/paste. The powdered segment dominated the overall market in 2021. Powdered forms are distributed evenly and faster throughout the mixture thus, developing higher effectiveness and quality of bakery product is enriched. However, the rising level of technical sophistication along with the automatic dispensing of dosage quantities has increased the demand for paste form bread improvers, since powder can lead to congestion of ducts and dosing units.



Bread segment is estimated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Improvers are multi-functional products and ingredients that interact with each other as per the type of flour and baked goods. Also, the growing consumption of bread across the globe owing to the availability of innovative bread offerings by bakery manufacturers is expected to be a prominent factor in the market growth.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to surge rapidly during the forecast period owing to strong demand from emerging economies such as China and India. Europe is the leading region and is projected to remain dominant in the coming years. This is attributed to rapid urbanization and westernization of food habits leading to increasing demand for bread and rolls as well as frozen dough and part-baked products.



Market Segmentation

Ingredient

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Oxidizing Agents

Reducing Agents

Others (Hydrocolloids, Bleaching agents, Whipping agents, etc)

Form

Powder

Granular

Liquid/Paste

Application

Breads

Cakes

Viennoiseries

Others

