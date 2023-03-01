U.S. markets open in 7 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.50
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,721.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,096.25
    +24.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.60
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    +0.55 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3130
    +0.1140 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,723.68
    +330.37 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.60
    +7.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Bread market size to grow by USD 118.37 billion between 2022 and 2027; The decrease in the child mortality rate to boost growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bread market size is projected to grow by USD 118.37 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. Some large supermarkets and hypermarkets have in-store bakeries. Although relatively small, these bakeries offer a wide range of baked goods such as bread, cakes, and pastries. The in-store bakery is known for its specialty bread and rolls. These bakeries are growing in popularity mainly because they offer low prices and the convenience of one-stop shopping. Most consumers are price sensitive, so they choose the supermarket's own brand. All these factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Know insights about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) & forecast period (2022 to 2027) - Download a Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bread Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bread Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Bread market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bread market report covers the following areas:

Bread market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Bread market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The market growth in the artisan bread segment will be significant over the forecast period. Most artisan bread is of ethnic varieties. Artisan bread is often sold within two days of being made. Due to the demand and popularity of homemade bread, it is also sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Growth in the artisan sector is supported by multiple purchases and an increase in varieties. Additionally, healthy ingredients such as soy are often used to enhance the bread's natural and healthy properties.

  • Distribution Channel

Geography

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa

Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the number of private labels in this region, especially in Western Europe, and discounts offered by grocery retailers, have fueled the sales of both existing and new private label products. Preservatives and additives-free and gluten-free bread are popular products among consumers in Europe.

Discover potential segments for historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2022 to 2027)  – Download a Sample Report

Bread market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global bread market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Vendors in the market compete on the basis of quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could affect profit margins and the growth of the market. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

  • AB Mauri Ltd.

  • AGROFERT AS

  • Angel Bakeries

  • Aryzta AG

  • Bakers Delight

  • Bakkerij Borgesius

  • Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa

  • Braces Bakery Ltd.

  • Britannia Industries Ltd.

  • Campbell Soup Co.

  • Finsbury Food Group Plc

  • Flowers Foods Inc.

  • Fuji Baking Group

  • Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

  • Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Bread market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bread market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bread market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bread market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bread market vendors

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

  • The bakery premixes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 104.18 million. Health awareness and deficiencies among consumers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of less-skilled labor may impede the market growth.

  • The sourdough market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.36 billion. The increasing demand for gluten-free products is notably driving the sourdough market growth, although factors such as the high price of sourdough and shorter shelf life may impede the market growth.

Bread Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.27%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 118.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.2

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key countries

US, China, UK, Germany,France , Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AB Mauri Ltd., AGROFERT AS, Angel Bakeries, Aryzta AG, Bakers Delight, Bakkerij Borgesius, Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa, Braces Bakery Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., Fuji Baking Group, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Hostess Brands Inc., Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pasco Shikishima Corp., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

·  2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

·  3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

·  4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global bread market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

·  5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

·  6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Artisan bread - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Packaged bread - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

·  7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

·  8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

·  9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

·  10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

·  11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

·  12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AB Mauri Ltd.

  • 12.4 AGROFERT AS

  • 12.5 Angel Bakeries

  • 12.6 Aryzta AG

  • 12.7 Bakers Delight

  • 12.8 Bakkerij Borgesius

  • 12.9 Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa

  • 12.10 Braces Bakery Ltd.

  • 12.11 Britannia Industries Ltd.

  • 12.12 Campbell Soup Co.

  • 12.13 Finsbury Food Group Plc

  • 12.14 Flowers Foods Inc.

  • 12.15 Fuji Baking Group

  • 12.16 Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

  • 12.17 Hostess Brands Inc.

·  13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Bread Market 2023-2027
Global Bread Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bread-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-118-37-billion-between-2022-and-2027-the-decrease-in-the-child-mortality-rate-to-boost-growth---technavio-301757955.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Pushes Higher as Strong China Recovery Bodes Well for Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as data showing a strong recovery in Chinese factory activity reinforced the outlook for energy demand in the world’s biggest crude importer and offset concern about rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Ne

  • Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than many observers anticipate to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions, according to one of the US company’s most important partners.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and Coeur Mining

    Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and Coeur Mining have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Bring 3 New Coffees to Grocery, Convenience Stores

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for March 2023

    YPF, PBF Energy, and GasLog Partners lead oil and gas peers in the momentum category, even as crude oil prices have declined in recent months.

  • Logistic Giant Maersk’s CEO Isn’t Worried About a U.S. Recession. China Might Be Another Story.

    “The specter of a recession in the U.S., as well as in Europe, is receding,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told Barron's.

  • Oil prices rise as China factory bounce boosts demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains for a second session on Wednesday after a strong jump in manufacturing in China, the world's top crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand. Brent crude futures for May rose 46 cents, 0.6%, to $83.91 a barrel at 0445 GMT. Oil prices continue to be supported by expectations for a strong rebound in demand in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer.

  • Chinese E-Commerce Flourishes on U.S. Soil

    Chinese e-commerce apps are making a play for the spoils from Americans’ favorite hobby—shopping. Affordable prices and clever use of social media have worked wonders for growth. China’s Temu has been a smash hit since its launch in September.

  • Campbell’s Soup Sales Were Declining. So It Redesigned Its Iconic Can.

    After years of declining soup sales, Campbell’s redesigned its iconic soup can for the first time in 50 years. The company’s strategy to revitalize its namesake product has paid off. Photo illustration: Kaitlyn Wang

  • Europe Dodges a Natural Gas Bullet but May Not Be So Lucky Next Time

    With China back up and running and snapping up a lot of gas, the Continent could find itself in a bind down the road.

  • The White House’s $39 billion chip-making giveaway starts today

    Applications for the program's first funding opportunities will be accepted starting on March 31st.

  • 3 Meat Food Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Food - Meat Products industry players are battling manufacturing cost inflation and supply-chain headwinds. However, the rising demand for protein-rich food is aiding companies like Hormel Foods (HRL), Industrias Bachoco (IBA) and Beyond Meat (BYND).

  • Tesla to build new plant in Mexico worth over $5 billion, government says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Tesla Inc will build a new assembly plant in northern Mexico, the country's president announced on Tuesday, marking a push by the electric vehicle maker to broaden operations outside the U.S. in a deal an official said was worth over $5 billion. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said "the whole Tesla company" was coming to Mexico to build a "very big" automotive plant, noting that potential investment in batteries was still pending. One Mexican official said the plant would be a Tesla "gigafactory" that could produce the Semi truck, Roadster sports car, and potentially other vehicles.

  • E-Commerce Sales Set to Hit New Highs: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Stocks with a strong online presence, like Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS) are likely to benefit in the near term.

  • China’s lithium crackdown could roil global markets for the critical metal

    Fresh volatility may hit the red hot global lithium market, potentially disrupting supplies of the critical metal needed for batteries that power the energy transition.

  • Biggest Chemical Firm Sabic Says China Demand Yet to Recover

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysThe world’s biggest chemicals maker said profit margins would remain tight with the Chinese market yet to recover and the global economic downturn weakening dema

  • Apple supplier Foxlink's fire safety systems mostly faulty, official says

    CHITTOOR, India (Reuters) -Much of the fire safety equipment at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in southern India was not functional, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after a blaze halted production at the maker of iPhone charging cables. The factory is located in the Chittoor district of India's Andhra Pradesh state and is unlikely to resume full operations for two months, raising supply chain concerns for the U.S. tech giant, Reuters reported earlier in the day. Foxlink was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse, but there were no casualties.

  • Frost, heat-wave hit India's rapeseed crop, dent yields

    India's rapeseed production could remain steady in 2023 despite a record planting as yields were curtailed by frost and a heat-wave in key producing areas, farmers and industry officials told Reuters. Lower-than expected rapeseed production could force India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, to increase expensive overseas purchases of cooking oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil to fulfil rising demand. Another two-dozen farmers from top-producing Rajasthan state told Reuters that frost and a heat-wave had reduced the number of seeds in pods.