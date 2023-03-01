Bread market size to grow by USD 118.37 billion between 2022 and 2027; The decrease in the child mortality rate to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bread market size is projected to grow by USD 118.37 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. Some large supermarkets and hypermarkets have in-store bakeries. Although relatively small, these bakeries offer a wide range of baked goods such as bread, cakes, and pastries. The in-store bakery is known for its specialty bread and rolls. These bakeries are growing in popularity mainly because they offer low prices and the convenience of one-stop shopping. Most consumers are price sensitive, so they choose the supermarket's own brand. All these factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Know insights about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) & forecast period (2022 to 2027) - Download a Sample PDF Report

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Bread market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bread market report covers the following areas:

Bread market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Bread market is segmented as below:

Product

The market growth in the artisan bread segment will be significant over the forecast period. Most artisan bread is of ethnic varieties. Artisan bread is often sold within two days of being made. Due to the demand and popularity of homemade bread, it is also sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Growth in the artisan sector is supported by multiple purchases and an increase in varieties. Additionally, healthy ingredients such as soy are often used to enhance the bread's natural and healthy properties.

Distribution Channel

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East & Africa

Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the number of private labels in this region, especially in Western Europe, and discounts offered by grocery retailers, have fueled the sales of both existing and new private label products. Preservatives and additives-free and gluten-free bread are popular products among consumers in Europe.

Discover potential segments for historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2022 to 2027)

Bread market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global bread market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Vendors in the market compete on the basis of quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could affect profit margins and the growth of the market. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

AB Mauri Ltd.

AGROFERT AS

Angel Bakeries

Aryzta AG

Bakers Delight

Bakkerij Borgesius

Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa

Braces Bakery Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Flowers Foods Inc.

Fuji Baking Group

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Bread market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bread market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bread market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bread market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bread market vendors

The bakery premixes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 104.18 million. Health awareness and deficiencies among consumers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of less-skilled labor may impede the market growth.

The sourdough market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.36 billion. The increasing demand for gluten-free products is notably driving the sourdough market growth, although factors such as the high price of sourdough and shorter shelf life may impede the market growth.

Bread Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 118.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany,France , Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Mauri Ltd., AGROFERT AS, Angel Bakeries, Aryzta AG, Bakers Delight, Bakkerij Borgesius, Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa, Braces Bakery Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., Fuji Baking Group, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Hostess Brands Inc., Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pasco Shikishima Corp., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

· 2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

· 3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

· 4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bread market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

· 5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

· 6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Artisan bread - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Packaged bread - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

· 7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

· 8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

· 9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

· 10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

· 11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

· 12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Mauri Ltd.

12.4 AGROFERT AS

12.5 Angel Bakeries

12.6 Aryzta AG

12.7 Bakers Delight

12.8 Bakkerij Borgesius

12.9 Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa

12.10 Braces Bakery Ltd.

12.11 Britannia Industries Ltd.

12.12 Campbell Soup Co.

12.13 Finsbury Food Group Plc

12.14 Flowers Foods Inc.

12.15 Fuji Baking Group

12.16 Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

12.17 Hostess Brands Inc.

· 13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

