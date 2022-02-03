Bread, Milk, Butter, Laker Ice. Your grocery run is about to get tastier

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

The LCBO and grocery stores across Ontario will start carrying 6x355ml can packs of Laker Ice.

This conveniently sized and priced pack rings up at just $9.95.

Available this February, 2022

Get ready to add another essential item to your grocery list. 6x355ml can packs of Laker Ice will be available at grocery stores and LCBO locations across Ontario this February. And at $9.95, it might be the one grocery item that hasn't gone up in price.

Cold-filtered with a fresh, smooth finish, Laker Ice is a very drinkable brew with an appealing aroma and a slightly higher alcohol strength.

"We strive to brew quality beer at a great price," said Jim Manz, Vice President, Sales and Key Accounts, "and we're excited to offer this to more Ontarians, in more locations."

"Laker is brewed right here in Ontario, with a strong connection to the lakes and waterways that make this province such an incredible place to live," commented Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing. "We're delighted to bring Laker Ice, our most popular Laker single serve to LCBO and grocery customers in the convenience of a six pack in 2022."

So, grab some Laker Ice on your next grocery run. Just don't forget to keep the eggs on top.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

