Need a break from the screen? Here's how to cancel your HBO Max subscription

1
Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

So, you’ve decided to cancel HBO Max after your fifth rewatch of "The Sopranos"?"

Doing so is easy, but HBO might try to offer a better deal to get you to stay. We were offered a 50% discount for six months when we tried to cancel. If you decided to cancel, access to the content won't expire until the start of the next billing cycle.

Here is how to cancel HBO Max.

Where is that show streaming?: How to find your favorite TV show or movie online

Who owns Google?: The same company that owns Waze and YouTube.

How to cancel HBO Max

Log into your HBO Max account and click on your profile.

How to cancel HBO Max
How to cancel HBO Max

Click on “subscription.”

How to cancel HBO Max
How to cancel HBO Max

Click on "manage subscription." Another window will open. Click “Cancel subscription.”

How to cancel HBO Max
How to cancel HBO Max

HBO Max may offer a better deal to get you to stay. Take it or leave it. Click “Continue to cancel” if you’re unimpressed.

How to cancel HBO Max subscription
How to cancel HBO Max subscription

Select a reason for canceling then click on “Yes, cancel subscription."

How to cancel HBO Max
How to cancel HBO Max

Looking for something to watch?: Best TV shows so far in 2022

Cutting down on subscriptions?: Cancel Spotify Premium in 3 easy steps

Looking for more tech tips? USA TODAY has you covered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to cancel HBO Max: A step-by-step guide to change your subscription

