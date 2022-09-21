U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.25
    -6.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,749.00
    -52.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,902.00
    -20.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.20
    +10.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    +0.29 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9913
    -0.0059 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.16
    +1.40 (+5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1353
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4570
    -0.2460 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,891.99
    -656.26 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.39
    -9.64 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.37
    -3.29 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

0
Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

 

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






21 September 2022

 

Company Announcement No 83/2022

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 16 September 2022. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

 

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


Recommended Stories