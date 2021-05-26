U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622





26 May 2021

Company Announcement No 47/2020

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 21 May 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


